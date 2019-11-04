TRAVERSE CITY — The Aero Park campus of Northwestern Michigan College was given the all-clear after being on lockdown for more than two hours Monday.
The incident started a little after 11 a.m. when someone saw a person with a firearm at the Parsons-Stulen Building and called 911. The Traverse City Police Department responded, putting the campus on lockdown while each room in the building was searched, said Diana Fairbanks, NMC's executive director of public relations, marketing and communications.
The lockdown was lifted at about 2 p.m. when it was determined there was no credible threat, Fairbanks said. Police searched the other buildings on the campus at 2600 Aero-Park Drive as a precaution, though nothing was found.
The Parsons-Stulen Building houses technology and aviation programs.
The college tests its emergency communication system monthly and does safety drills several times a year, with the most recent drill held Friday, Fairbanks said.
"It is something that we do to keep our students, faculty and staff safe," she said.
Weapons, including firearms, are prohibited on NMC’s campuses.
