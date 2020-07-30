TRAVERSE CITY — After 65 years the Northwestern Michigan College Barbecue has come to an end.
College officials announced today that 2020's virtual barbecue was the last for the long-standing tradition, with low ticket sales and declining attendance given as the reasons.
The barbecue is sponsored by the Oleson Foundation and raises money for scholarships.
Brad Oleson, of Oleson's Food Stores and a barbecue committee member, said it was a difficult decision.
"The economics of it just didn't make any sense any more," said Oleson, who has missed just one barbecue in his 53 years.
Oleson remembers a time when Traverse City would shut down for the event.
"They used to close restaurants down for this," Oleson said. "Now there are festivals that same weekend, soccer tournaments. There's just so much to do in Traverse City."
Over the years nearly $2 million in projects have been funded by the event, but now there are other ways to contribute to NMC, said Diana Fairbanks, executive director of public relations, marketing and communications.
They include the Taste of Success that showcases the culinary program, and the Scholarship Open golf outing taking place Aug. 6.
The barbecue hit its height in the 1970s, Fairbanks said.
"It's been on a pretty steady decline since then," Fairbanks said.
The NMC Barbecue Committee established an endowed scholarship in 2015 that will provide scholarship support in perpetuity for local students with financial need.
This year's barbecue was canceled because of COVID-19. In the future NMC plans to host a celebration for volunteers, supporters and community members.
