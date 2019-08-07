TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County commissioners temporarily backed away from resolutions that would have the county support the highly controversial Line 5 and census citizenship question.
Commissioner Brad Jewett proposed the resolution in favor of Line 5 and Commissioner Ron Clous the one supporting the citizenship question. The two men asked for their respective resolutions to be taken off the Wednesday meeting’s agenda, although both said they plan to place them on the board’s Aug. 21 agenda.
Clous and Jewett individually said they pulled the resolutions because Commissioners Sonny Wheelock Jr. and Bryce Hundley — who historically have voted in a bloc with Commissioner Betsy Coffia — were absent.
Hundley and Coffia are the only Democrats on the board — the other five members are Republicans.
“I didn’t realize until I walked in this morning and seen us here that we didn’t have a full board today,” Jewett said after the meeting. “That was the only reason for pulling that. I think it’s important to have everybody’s input on it.”
Environmental advocates, tribal representatives and elected officials across the region have come out opposed to the continued flow of petrochemicals through the Line 5 dual pipelines that cross the bottomlands at the Straits of Mackinac. Enbridge owns the line and has a plan to relocate the infrastructure into an underground tunnel.
A question asking whether a person is a U.S. citizen won’t appear on the 2020 census following a series of legal rulings. The U.S. Supreme Court on June 27 affirmed the legality of the question, but that the rationale for including it was inconsistent with the administrative record. President Donald Trump last month abandoned efforts to include the question and instead issued an executive order to obtain citizenship data through other government records.
The census-related resolution was written at the behest of commissioners, who on July 17 voted 4-3 for its creation. Hundley, Wheelock and Coffia voted against it.
The agenda change followed an hour of public comment, with all 21 speakers opposing one or both of the resolutions.
Jade Prang found out about the Line 5 resolution on Facebook Tuesday night just before going to work the third shift at a nursing home. The poor timing meant she didn’t have time to do more research and prepare a better speech, she said.
“I’m very tired and I don’t want to be here instead of home sleeping in my bed, but I think it’s absolutely ridiculous that anyone who knows about Line 5 could even consider supporting it,” Prang said.
Stan Verheul said he was totally stunned by the two resolutions.
“The citizenship question is deeply sinister in its intent and its outcome,” he said. “If it is passed, it will be shameful. … I object. I object. I object.”
Additionally, commissioners said they received multiple phone calls and emails on the subjects prior to the meeting.
Coffia said she got dozens of phone calls and 70 to 100 emails in just a few days.
There have been several contentious issues before the board in seven months — such as the invocation policy, board rules expanding the chairperson’s power, changing the meeting time — but this felt bigger, Coffia said after the meeting.
“People feel strongly about this, clearly,” she said.
Clous said the emails and calls he received total about 110 and mostly addressed Line 5. He’d support the Line 5 tunnel project because it’s better than the pipeline in the Straits currently, Clous said.
Jewett estimated he got about 15 calls and the same for emails. He heard support and opposition to the topics, Jewett said.
Line 5 is important economically and fills a “great need” of many residents throughout the surrounding Great Lakes area, he said. Former Gov. Rick Snyder’s administration had a viable solution in the interim to build the tunnel, he said.
“People are going to like it, people are not going to like it, but it definitely addresses an issue that everybody agreed on,” Jewett said.
Holly Bird, a member of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, has a different view, saying a tunnel doesn’t resolve the potential impact on the area or the lack of safety and transparency Enbridge has shown in the past.
The delay in commissioner action will give them a chance to gather more information, Bird said. They’ll be back on Aug. 21, she said.
