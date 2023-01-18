Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect recent developments.
TRAVERSE CITY — Local authorities have found a 36-year-old Traverse City woman who was reported missing late Tuesday.
A Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department source confirmed the development shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday. An investigation is still ongoing, and the department was not able to provide any further information, but there are no safety concerns for the public, according to sheriff’s office sources.
Before going missing, the woman, Tristan Dostal, was last known to be in the Brown Bridge Quiet Area on Tuesday afternoon. Her mother reported her missing later that day after finding she had left her phone at her home, and her wallet in her car.
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office conducted searches Tuesday evening and Wednesday, assisted by search and rescue teams, drones, detectives, local fire departments, and other resources. They were in contact with the Michigan State Police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.