TRAVERSE CITY — Police suspect a body found near Maple City is that of a Traverse City woman reported missing this week.
Traverse City Police Department Capt. Keith Gillis said Thursday morning that the woman — whose identity is being withheld until it can be confirmed — disappeared after a Tuesday evening spat with her husband.
He left their shared Traverse City apartment in the midst of that fight and came back the next morning to find her gone, Gillis said.
She was last confirmed alive at 8 p.m. Tuesday, when she and her husband spoke on the phone. He reported her missing around 5 p.m. Wednesday.
A person of interest has been identified and is currently incarcerated in Grand Traverse County’s jail on unrelated charges, Gillis said. He added that the person of interest is not the woman’s husband.
A body was found around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in a ravine along Kasson Center Road, the Record-Eagle previously reported. Investigators Wednesday said they didn't believe there was a connection to missing Warren woman Adrienne Quintal, 47, who disappeared from Honor in October.
The body, believed to be that of a female in her 50s, showed signs of “serious trauma,” according to Leelanau County Sheriff Mike Borkovich. Drag marks led a passerby to discover the gruesome scene and call 911.
Borkovich told the Record-Eagle Wednesday that investigators considered the matter a homicide.
Traverse City Police are investigating the case with help from the Leelanau and Grand Traverse County sheriff departments and Michigan State Police. Officers worked through the night after discovering the possible connection Wednesday, Gillis said.
An autopsy will be conducted in Kalamazoo.
See updates at www.record-eagle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.