TRAVERSE CITY — Shoppers were ushered into back rooms and stores swarmed with officers Saturday amid reports of three armed men in the Grand Traverse Mall.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department personnel responded to a report of a robbery possibly involving a gun at the mall around 4:45 p.m., according to Capt. Randy Fewless. Initial rumors of an active shooter were quelled with a Grand Traverse 911 release about an hour later, stating the incident involved a CO2 pistol and there was no threat to public safety.
A lockdown was lifted around 6:30 p.m.
Witnesses on the scene told reporters the airsoft gun had been stolen from the mall’s Dunham’s Sports store, but Fewless could not confirm whether it was shoplifted. He said investigators don’t believe a robbery, which entails stealing through threat or force, occurred.
A store manager at Dunham’s who declined to give her name had no comment when asked whether guns had been stolen, but a visual inspection of the gun display showed nothing amiss.
“We’re still determining what actually happened,” Fewless said Saturday evening. “We’re still conducting interviews to determine who the individuals involved were.
“We don’t believe there’s a safety risk at this point to the public at all.”
Witness comments to reporters and on social media state three young men in black hoodies were involved in the incident, but Fewless could not confirm that number or description. He said arrests have yet to be made, and the individual or individuals involved were last seen running from the mall.
Sheriff’s Department patrols actively searched Saturday evening.
“We were over by Zumiez (a skate-themed shop near the mall’s food court) when a sheriff went running by,” said Talia Reedy, 16. “He was just yelling for us to get out of the mall. So yeah, I was a little bit scared.”
“I’m hiding behind a storage unit in (BB’s Threading and Henna),” added Ahnaf Rabbani, 16, a student at Grand Traverse Academy who works in the eyebrow shop with his mother, in a 6:20 p.m. cellphone call with a Record-Eagle reporter. “My mom’s here. We don’t know what’s going on.”
Fewless believes the suspects showed off the airsoft gun to others at the mall, and that it wasn’t actually used to threaten anyone. Investigators have since recovered what they believe is the weapon in question, he added, and spent the evening interviewing witnesses at the scene.
No shots were fired during the incident, according to Grand Traverse 911.
Angie Hummel, of Johannesburg, was one of many in the mall Saturday afternoon. She was perusing the racks at Macy’s with her three daughters and infant granddaughter when store employees burst into action, instructing shoppers toward the store’s junior’s section. She told a Record-Eagle reporter that workers said the mall was on lockdown due to a man with a gun.
The lockdown lasted roughly 30 minutes, Hummel said. Other shoppers huddled nearby supplied her with wipes and a fresh diaper when her granddaughter needed changing.
“We just came to get my daughter shoes for dance,” said Karen Fergusion, of Traverse City. “Nike Air Mix.”
“For hip hop,” her daughter, Xue, added.
“The officers told us to either leave by the parking lot door or shelter in the center of the mall. ‘We don’t want you by any glass,’ they told us.”
Josh Leffen, of Manistee, said he was worried. He came to the mall to check on his wife and daughter, who were inside doing some shopping.
“You just don’t hear of stuff like this here,” he said.
