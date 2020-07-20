TRAVERSE CITY — Two teenage sisters were hospitalized after a family friend held them in his car for several hours, repeatedly brandished a gun and attacked them with a hammer, police said Monday.
The younger, 13, was released from Munson Medical Center, while the older, 15, remains hospitalized with what Grand Traverse Sheriff Department Capt. Randy Fewless called significant and potentially life-threatening injuries.
The incident was first reported to law enforcement late Sunday morning when Grand Traverse County Sheriff's deputies responded to the hospital after the younger sister reported she'd been assaulted by a man known to her family.
Fewless said the girl identified the man as Brandon Reyes, 20, of Garfield Township, and that her older sister had also been assaulted and was still with the suspect.
"So obviously at that point we had great concern for her safety," Fewless said. "Throughout the course of the day we had a lot of police officers from various agencies out looking."
The Michigan State Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Traverse Narcotics Team officers all responded, Fewless said.
The teens met with Reyes to retrieve a backpack and got into his car willingly since he was known to their family, Fewless said. The hammer used in the assault was likely stolen from a construction site on Lafranier Road, where Reyes allegedly took the teens and assaulted them, Fewless said. Both girls had been hit by hammer in their heads and upper bodies and were terrified, Fewless said.
The 13-year-old was allowed to leave the car when Reyes parked near the intersection of Brimley and Keystone roads; she walked home, told her mother what happened and her mother took her to the hospital, Fewless said.
"That was basically where they were at for all the dark hours of the morning," Fewless said, of the woods near that intersection. "After daylight, the 13-year-old was allowed to leave that location. She ended up walking about a mile to her residence."
Michigan State Police issued an Amber Alert on Sunday afternoon and at 10 p.m. a Sheriff's department K-9 unit officer spotted Reyes' silver Chrysler 300 in the parking lot of a Chum's Corner business and pulled alongside it.
The girl was inside the car with the windows rolled up and the doors locked, Fewless said. The deputy got her attention and helped her out of the car.
"We're lucky we found her last night," Fewless said. "Had the deputy not found her at that point in time, and if they had left there and went to another secluded area there's a possibility that she may not have made it."
The suspect was not in the car, and was inside a business. As the deputy got the girl into the patrol car and shut the door, he came out.
"The deputy yelled at him to stop. It looked like he was going to turn and run at that point, but the suspect did stop; he was approached by the deputy who then took him into custody," Fewless said.
Reyes was cooperative when interviewed by police at the Law Enforcement Center on Woodmere Avenue, Fewless said.
He's currently in the Grand Traverse County Jail awaiting arraignment. Law enforcement recommended charges including kidnapping, torture, felonious assault and attempt to do great bodily harm less than murder, Fewless said.
Deputies have the hammer and cell phones; they were awaiting a search warrant for Reyes' vehicle, where a handgun was visible to officers, Fewless said.
In February Reyes was arrested for impaired driving, he pleaded guilty June 11 and was sentenced to court fines and a year of probation, court records show.
A meeting was scheduled between deputies and Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg Monday to discuss charges.
