TRAVERSE CITY — Students were released early from Grand Traverse Academy on Friday following a potential bomb threat.
Superintendent Jim Coneset sent out an email at 10:42 a.m. informing parents that students would be released from the pre-K-12 academy at 11 a.m.
Coneset, who is out of town, said he got an email stating there would be a bomb in the school in the afternoon. The email came to Coneset's school email and was not from a known email address, he said.
Coneset saw the email at 10:15 a.m. and said he immediately began working with his leadership team.
"Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating the threat situation," Coneset said. "We want to ensure that we put the safety of everyone in the building first. It does take some time to coordinate an early dismissal."
Coneset said an immediate evacuation of the school was not warranted. By about 12:30 p.m. students had been removed and law enforcement, including bomb-sniffing dogs, were searching the school, he said.
There are 870 students at the school, which is located at 1245 E. Hammond Road.
Follow record-eagle.com for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.