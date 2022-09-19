CHEBOYGAN — Law enforcement officials said that four children are suspected of vandalizing the Bay Mills Indian Community Cultural Center.
The kids — all between the ages 8 to 13 — are believed to be responsible for more than $20,000 in damages and will be prosecuted for the vandalism that took place in Aug 22, according to a Bay Mills Police Department update on the investigation.
According to previous reporting, the cultural center — used for weddings, funerals, celebrations and community events — had been emptied, with condiments strewn far and wide, graffiti painted and cultural artifacts destroyed.
Bay Mills Indian Community Prosecutor Jen Obreiter said she will seek community service, along with other restitution services, as part of the children's sentences.
The cultural center remains closed until repairs are complete, and police said Bay Mills will have to pay out-of-pocket because of the tribe's policy deductible.
Previous reporting found many volunteers stepping forward from the community to get the process started, showing up with buckets and mops, scrubbing walls and ripping up damaged carpet.
When repairs are done, the community plans to celebrate its reopening with a feast.
“I want to thank our officers at Bay Mills Police Department for all their diligent work on this case,” said BMPD Chief Ron Carrick in a press statement. “I also want to thank the community and the parents of the juveniles for their assistance in this investigation.”
