ELK RAPIDS — Students were sent home and classes canceled after a threat was made to an Elk Rapids school.
Antrim County Sheriff Dan Bean said students were initially on lockdown.
Bean said the matter was being handled by Elk Rapids Police, and as of 8:30 a.m. Friday, officers were still on-scene. The Sheriff’s Department did not have anyone on-scene to assist, he added.
Bean said he’d heard the lockdown was initiated after a threat was made on social media, but could share few other details. The threat was anonymous and concerned the Elk Rapids High School, according to a notice on the district website.
A letter sent to parents from newly installed Superintendent Julie Brown to students, families and staff said the district was informed through an anonymous tip. Brown also said the threat was not “directed specifically toward any individuals or students groups.” However, the threat is believed to have come from at least two students from two different school districts.
Both the Elk Rapids Police Department and Traverse City Police Department are investigating the threat.
Janet Beebe is the parent of two Elk Rapids High School Students. She said she kept both home after seeing the notification from the district. Beebe felt safe dropping her other child off at Cherryland Middle School, but she soon had to pick her back up after the district shut down all buildings.
The decision to shut down the entire district after the middle and elementary schools were shut down was because of how close the schools are to each other, the letter stated.
Beebe called it “just a typical morning in 2020.”
Beebe said she heard the threat was posted on an Instagram account that is used by many Elk Rapids students. She said most of the content isn’t positive — usually threats, bullying and gossip.
“The district acted with extreme caution,” Beebe said.
Elk Rapids officials said updates will be provided as they become available.
Elk Rapids Police Chief Dave Centale did not return multiple calls for comment.
