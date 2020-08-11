Law enforcement agencies from across the region joined the Traverse City Police Department and the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Department during a standoff with a 69-year-old man in a home on the 800 block of Eighth Street on Monday afternoon in Traverse City. Police dispersed after several hours and numerous attempts to make contact with the man, and no one was injured in the event. "There is really no threat other than to himself," said Traverse City Police Chief Jeff O'Brien, who said law enforcement would be keeping an eye on the residence and that further attempts to contact the individual would happen on Tuesday.