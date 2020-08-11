TRAVERSE CITY — A standoff and overnight police stakeout came to a peaceful end.
The four-hour standoff started at 3:40 p.m. Monday, according to Traverse City Police Chief Jeff O’Brien. Dozens of officers swarmed the scene after an east Eighth Street man’s girlfriend called 911 to report shots fired.
Dispatchers overheard some of those shots, spurring a strong police response. By 4 p.m., a perimeter was established around the 69-year-old man’s home.
The girlfriend told police the man had been drinking and had a handgun, O’Brien said, and suffered from mental and physical health issues.
Police remained on-scene through the afternoon attempting to communicate with the man, but failed to draw any response.
O’Brien made the decision to de-escalate the situation just past 7 p.m., noting the man wasn't a danger to the public or anyone but himself.
He said officers would attempt communication the next morning, which proved more successful — a police robot was able to reach the man and establish contact, and he cooperated fully with investigators. O’Brien said the man was en route to Munson Medical Center for treatment as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.
