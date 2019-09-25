TRAVERSE CITY — Three rebuilt blocks of Eighth Street got their debut after being closed for months for construction.
The road reopened to traffic Wednesday afternoon after road striping crews marked the new pavement between Boardman and Woodmere avenues, said Nick Broad, Elmer's Crane and Dozer project manager.
Janene Silverman, co-owner of restaurant Raduno, said she watched the striping crews work and was happy the road was about to reopen. She thinks the finished road is “just beautiful.”
“I think Traverse City is going to be quite surprised,” she said.
The road closed in May to replace underground water, sewer and storm-water systems, and to rebuild the road according to a new design.
Bicycle tracks now flank either curb, as do rebuilt sidewalks and new streetlights. Buses have turn-outs to pick up and drop off passengers, and pedestrians can cross at one of three mid-block crossings.
Signals at those mid-block crossings are on, but a new traffic signal for the Boardman Avenue and Eighth Street intersection hasn't arrived, Broad said. A three-way stop will control traffic until the signal arrives, possibly in November, he said.
A three-way stop is more limiting to traffic flow than a signal, Broad said.
“Ultimately it’s going to be better than what they’ve been used to during the project,” he said.
City commissioners in April approved a $4,120,390.25 contract with Elmer's — Broad said the project likely is below budget or on target, but he won't know until the project's done.
That includes rebuilding a water main below Franklin Street between Eighth and Washington streets, a short stretch of sanitary sewer line there and then the road itself, Broad said.
The stretch of Franklin Street will close Thursday and tentatively reopen Nov. 1, according to a release from the city.
Rebuilding Eighth Street has been a long time in the making. The design is based on the results of Envision Eighth, a planning process that wrapped in 2016 and cost the city $113,563. Leaders have scrutinized the road going back 20 years, when they first weighed a lane reconfiguration.
Some surprises caused a scheduling shake-up, including moving up the start date after city administrators were told that new state regulations required replacing some galvanized steel water service lines in the project area. That’s because they were formerly connected to the water main by lead goosenecks.
Contractors ran into two delays, one when an underground contamination plume forced them to reroute rebuilt utilities, and another when DTE Energy had to reroute a gas line to build a bus turn-out.
Broad said the road’s reopening is more or less on schedule, with underground work wrapping at the end of August and paving finishing Tuesday night.
The previous road’s deteriorating condition frustrated drivers — City Manager Marty Colburn said people called the road a “moonscape” when he arrived in Traverse City four years ago. He credited city commissioners, staff and the contractors who worked on the project with providing a new road for the city, one that’s designed to be safer for pedestrians and cyclists.
Silverman said she thinks the road’s reopening could be good for Raduno as people drive on the new road and look around — she also thinks people in nearby neighborhoods will appreciate detouring drivers no longer cutting through.
“I think we’re ready, I think Traverse City is ready,” she said.
