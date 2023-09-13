CHEBOYGAN — Authorities issued a 1-mile shelter in place advisory Wednesday afternoon around the Cheboygan Tissue Depot as fire crews respond to a massive inferno.
That's because of burning plastic and the building's roofing material possibly being burnt, said state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy spokesperson Jeff Johnston.
Roads are closed and people are being urged to avoid downtown.
The Tissue Depot was known as the Great Lakes Tissue Co. before it changed hands earlier this year. The facility sits on either side of M-27, near several businesses and restaurants.
Owen Goslin, the executive director of the Cheboygan Opera House, could see the smoke from outside his office, about three-quarters of a mile away from the fire.
"As I look downtown, I can see a huge plume of gray smoke coming from the site," he said. "It's still billowing up."
Goslin grew up in Cheboygan, and he said he has "never seen a fire this big in town before."
"You can clearly see from the smoke that it's a huge fire," he said. "You don't want to go anywhere near it or inhale whatever is coming out with the smoke."
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources closed the Cheboygan lock and dam because of the fire. EGLE spokesperson Johnston said the state and the Environmental Protection Agency are sending staff to the site to evaluate the short- and long-term impacts of the fire.
"We're concerned about anything that might be putting pollutants into the air," Johnston said. "Residents and businesses in the area are being evacuated or have been evacuated. We would, of course, advise people to stay away from the area and avoid exposure to the smoke."
City Clerk Alyssa Singles said around 11:40 a.m. that the fire was at the manufacturing building across the street from the main plant, and that the roof had collapsed.
“We don't have too much information at the moment," she said. "Law enforcement is out, as well as our fire department, fighting the fire."
The tissue facility has changed ownership in recent years amid a slew of troubles. Earlier this year, a federal judge ordered the company to shut down its equipment as a legal battle plays out.
The collective that oversees the mill’s operation is facing a lawsuit for allegedly neglecting payments on that leased equipment.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
