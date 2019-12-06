TRAVERSE CITY — Students were released early from Grand Traverse Academy on Friday following a potential bomb threat later found to be not credible.
Superintendent Jim Coneset sent out an email at 10:42 a.m. informing parents that students would be released from the pre-K-12 academy at 11 a.m.
Coneset, who is out of town, said he got an email stating there would be a bomb in the school in the afternoon. The email came to Coneset's school email and was not from a known email address, he said.
Coneset saw the email at 10:15 a.m. and said he immediately began working with his leadership team.
"We want to ensure that we put the safety of everyone in the building first," he said. "It does take some time to coordinate an early dismissal."
Coneset said an immediate evacuation of the school was not warranted. By about 12:30 p.m. students had been removed and law enforcement were searching the school, he said.
There are 870 students at the school, which is located at 1245 E. Hammond Road.
Grand Traverse Sheriff's Capt. Randy Fewless wrote in an email that explosives detection K-9s from the county and Michigan State Police cleared the building after students left. Deputies will investigate to find who's responsible, he wrote, declining to say more about the ongoing investigation.
Two K-9 units swept GTA's campus and determined the threat wasn't credible, school Secondary Principal Michelle Floering wrote in an email.
"Nothing was found that would compromise the safety of our students and staff," she wrote.
The school's choir concert scheduled for Friday evening would go on as planned, she wrote.
Record-Eagle reporter Jordan Travis contributed to this article.
