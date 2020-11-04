BELLAIRE — Early morning unofficial election results were apparently "skewed," according to a statement from the Antrim County clerk's office.
Clerk Sheryl Guy said she is currently working with township officials and with Election Source — the company that provides the county's voting software programs and hardware.
Early morning unofficial results showed single-digit returns in the presidential race for Republican incumbent Donald J. Trump in townships like Chestonia, Echo, Helena and Torch Lake with 65 to 80 percent reporting.
The clerk's office statement quoted Guy asking for patience and time while her office checks for possible discrepancies.
“By this afternoon, we expect to have a clear answer and a clear plan of action addressing any issue,” said Guy in the statement. “Until then we are asking all interested parties to bear with us while we get to the bottom of this.”
A statement released by the county Wednesday afternoon indicated the count problem was discovered when vote totals generated by elections software didn't match numbers shown on printed tabulator tapes. Those tapes are the records used to generate final vote tallies, according to the release.
Elections staffers worked Wednesday afternoon to manually tally results from tabulator tapes to generate a corrected "unofficial" count report. An independent board of canvassers will verify results starting Thursday, according to the statement.
