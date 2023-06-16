MANISTEE — One shooting involving four people in downtown Manistee left two men injured and all four people in jail for their involvement.
On Friday, at approximately 12:36 p.m., Manistee County dispatch received a call about a shooting in the 200 block of Fifth Street.
Once officers arrived on the scene to find a 36-year-old Traverse City man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, said Manistee City Police Chief Joshua Glass during a Friday afternoon press conference.
Witnesses told law enforcement that they saw the suspected shooter flee on foot alongside two other people.
Glass said local law enforcement agencies established a perimeter around downtown Manistee to find the suspect.
Approximately one hour after the first call, Manistee dispatch got another call about a second shooting in the 900 block of Vine Street.
Later, Glass said his officers realized that both shootings took place at the same time, but the injured men were found in separate locations.
According to Glass, once officers got to Vine Street, they saw a 19-year-old Muskegon man who had sustained two gunshot wounds to his extremities.
Law enforcement said based on their findings so far, they believe both gunshot injuries were from an initial incident on Fifth Street earlier Friday.
As they continued investigating, Glass said two other people were located and questioned about their involvement with the shooting at a home on Second Street. They are both in custody at the Manistee County Jail, he said, and both men who sustained injuries are also in custody while they receive medical treatment.
The Traverse City man was airlifted to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, and was considered in critical condition as of approximately 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
The Muskegon man was transported to the Munson Manistee Hospital, and listed in stable condition, Glass said.
He said based on their findings so far, all of the individuals were known to each other, and it "was not a random act of violence." As a result, he said there is no threat to the public.
Glass said since the case is still ongoing, they do not know what the motive for the shooting is yet.
He said, as of Friday evening, they believed that everyone involved in the shooting was in custody.
Earlier Friday, Manistee city officials closed City Hall in response to a "public safety event" and told residents via a social media statement that trash services would be halted on Friday, but should resume the following morning. Glass confirmed later that all of the Manistee Public Schools were put on lockdown while law enforcement responded to the calls.
Glass said there were multiple crime scenes — Fifth and Hancock streets, Eighth and Kosciusko streets, the 300 block of Second Street and Ninth and Vine streets— where the public was asked to avoid those areas and also refrain from calling 9-1-1, unless it was about this case.
"The main thing for us was to try and contain the incident, figure out how to de-escalate it," Glass said. "And so officers are making decisions that they make every single day."
Michigan State Police officials confirmed they are on the scene assisting in the ongoing investigation.
The case remains under investigation, and Glass said he will continue to provide updates as they become available.
The MCPD was also assisted by the Manistee County Sheriff's Office, the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Department of Public Safety, the SET Narcotics Team, Manistee City Fire Department, Manistee Department of Public Works, MMR Emergency Medical Services, Manistee County Emergency Management, Manistee County Central Dispatch, Munson Manistee Hospital, Mason County Sheriff's Office, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Ludington Police Department, Benzie County Sheriff's Office, Traverse City Police Department, Mason County Emergency Services, LIFE EMS, Aero-Med and Mason-Oceana Dispatch.
