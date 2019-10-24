TRAVERSE CITY — Nine candidates are set to be interviewed and one will be sworn in for a soon-to-be vacant seat on the Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education.
Although the district and community is still reeling from the unexpected resignation of Ann Cardon as superintendent after just 78 days at the post, trustees are required to fill the opening left by outgoing Board Vice President Doris Ellery.
Board members will interview each candidate for approximately 15 minutes during the Oct. 28 meeting of the full board before voting to name the new trustee.
Ellery, one of the longest tenured trustees, was appointed to fill the final two years of a vacancy on the board in 2014. She was later elected to a four-year term in 2016 that runs through Dec. 31, 2020. The new board member will serve through that term.
Members of the district’s Human Resources and Policy Committee agreed Tuesday to move forward all candidates that applied by the Oct. 4 deadline. Those candidates are Josey Ballenger, Patricia Henkel, Benjamin McGuire, Scott Morey, Douglas Morgenstern, Donna Olendorf, Bill O. Smith, HT Snowday and Kathy van Houwelingen.
Three candidates withdrew their applications after the deadline.
Ballenger regularly attends the monthly meetings of the full board and said in her application letter that she has “become familiar with the challenges that administrators faced in trying to raise performance in a relatively poor area with sub-par education outcomes, budget cuts and an increasing population of second-language learners.”
She works as a senior analyst and project manager for the United State Government Accountability Office and believes those skills would translate well to a board position.
Henkel was a member of the Team5 TCAPS slate of candidates that ran in the contentious 2018 election for five open board seats.
Erica Moon Mohr, who has been outspoken in the controversy over Cardon’s departure, was the only Team5 candidate elected.
Henkel is currently a manager with Ford Motor Company and has served on several boards, including the Traverse City Cooperative Pre-School and the Old Mission Peninsula School PTO. She said TCAPS should lead the state in student achievement and hopes to join the board in the district’s “continued drive for excellence.”
McGuire is a parent of three TCAPS students, two of whom have graduated, and works as the technology director for Meadow Brook Care Facility in Antrim County. He said his experience working with governing boards as part of an administrative team give him a leg up when it comes to being a trustee. His hope is to serve on the board and give back to the community through his “civic responsibility and engagement.”
Morey is the assistant director at the Traverse Area District Library and worked for four years as the education technology coordinator at the Interlochen Center for the Arts. He also serves on the Merit Network advisory board, which is a nonprofit that provides internet access to research universities and schools, libraries, hospitals and other nonprofits in Michigan.
He is also on the Traverse City Parks and Recreation Commission. Morey said that “now is a time of both great challenge and opportunity for the school district.”
Morgenstern also has three children who have gone through the TCAPS system, with the last graduating just this past spring. He works as the vice president and business banking officer for Huntington National Bank and has served on the board of eight nonprofits during the last 25 years, assisting in strategic planning, budgeting and executive oversight.
He said his hope is to improve education for children in the TCAPS community while also providing a businessperson’s perspective for the financial oversight of the district.
Olendorf is the director of adult education at Central Church, but she spent nearly three decades as an editor and project manager for Cengage Learning. She also has a library science degree and worked at Traverse City West Senior High School to roll out the One to World program, which helps students access technology and the internet at both home and school. Olendorf said she wants to create a level playing field in public education and has a natural tendency to advocate for the disenfranchised.
Smith was named to a short interim term on the TCAPS board in August 2018 when he was chosen to replace former trustee Kelly Clark. He hopes to rejoin the board for a longer term this time around, after having served just more than four months. Smith said in his application that he considers himself to be a good listener and comes in with no hidden agenda. He also believes his experience last year will allow him to get up to speed quickly on board business.
Snowday was one of four candidates considered in July 2018 when former trustee Jan Geht resigned. Current Board Treasurer Matt Anderson was eventually named to the board. Snowday expressed some hesitation about his application at a recent special meeting of the TCAPS board because of the turmoil in the district, but he is still excited about the opportunity to give back to TCAPS. He is a parent of two TCAPS students, one of whom recently graduated, and is the vice president of innovation and technology development at Midmark Corporation.
Van Houwelingen retired from TCAPS in 2013 after spending more than 40 years as an educator — 20 of which came with TCAPS as a special education teacher. After checking off several items on her retirement bucket list, van Houwelingen said she now has the “time, energy and abilities to further contribute to the community and school system that I care deeply about” as a TCAPS trustee.
Oct. 28 is expected to be a long day for the TCAPS board. A special meeting to hear from the executive director of the Michigan Association of School Boards is set for 4 p.m. followed by the regular board meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. Interviews for the interim board seat are set to begin at 6:15 p.m.
