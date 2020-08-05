TRAVERSE CITY — With 70 percent of votes tallied, 1st Congressional District candidate Dana Ferguson carried a dominating lead against his opponent in the large region’s Democratic primary.
Linda O’Dell carried about 37.4 percent of the vote — about 16,369 — with Ferguson feeling strong at 62.6 percent and 27,405 votes.
“My team and I are really confident right now — we’re not going to call it yet though,” Ferguson said earlier in the evening. “We’re all really excited about what we’ve seen."
Ferguson, who said he wants to inspire change in his community, is a blue-collar Upper Peninsula native. He credited his message and earnest approach to campaigning for the Tuesday evening success.
“I feel pretty confident right now," he said minutes before midnight. "We’re feeling really confident that the results will stand."
Ferguson noted several nearby outlets had already called the race.
O’Dell did not return a call for comment.
Ferguson said he’d be keeping an eye on results through the night — but at midnight, tense watching was beginning to shift into celebration.
Still, he’s got his sights set on his next opponent — incumbent Congressman Jack Bergman, R-Watersmeet.
“I don’t want to move too far away from my message and methods at this point,” Ferguson said. “It’s about listening, it’s about understanding the issues people face on a daily basis.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.