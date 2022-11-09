TRAVERSE CITY — According to unofficial election night results, area voters are on track to approve a slew of school millage proposals on Tuesday.

Traverse City Area Public Schools, Forest Area Community Schools, Mancelona Public Schools, Suttons Bay Schools and the Northwest Education Services Intermediate School District all sought authorized increases on their millage so they could continue to levy the full amount of their operational millages, after significant Headlee rollbacks in recent years. Northport Public School and Elk Rapids Schools both sought millage renewals.

By 12:45 a.m., unofficial results indicate TCAPS received 12,127 “yes” votes and 7,885 “no” votes on their proposal for a 2-mill authorized increase to maintain its operating millage at 18 mills.

Without this approval from the voters, TCAPS stood to lose $97,209 in funding, as a result of future Headlee rollbacks.

Unofficial results indicate that Forest Area Community Schools received 401 “yes” votes and 313 “no” votes on their millage authorization on their proposal for a 3-mill authorized increase to bring their millage back up to 18 mills.

Without this vote, Forest Area’s millage was projected to drop to 16.6264, which would mean a $92,867 loss from Forest Area’s budget.

Unofficial results indicate that Suttons Bay Schools received 2,245 “yes” votes and 1,360 “no” votes on their proposal for an authorized increase of 1.5 mills for the next two years.

Since 2013, Suttons Bay’s millage has been rolled back a total of 2.3171 mills. Without this authorization, Suttons Bay Schools was projected to lose $106,201 from further rollbacks.

Unofficial results indicate that North Ed received 24,619 “yes” votes and 16,602 “no” votes on their millage authorization request.

North Ed levies 2 mills on all properties within the ISD to fund its special education programs, like the Creekside School, Bridgeway or New Horizons. However, North Ed’s operational millage is also impacted by Headlee rollbacks, which also puts their program at risk of losing funding.

This November, North Ed sought a 0.5 mill authorized increase to keep its operational millage at 2 mills.

North Ed’s last authorization was a 0.75 increase that was approved in 2000 to keep its operational millage at 2 mills. Since then, North Ed’s operational millage has rolled back to 2.02560.

Unofficial results indicate that Northport Public School received 1,106 “yes” votes and 453 “no” votes to renew its 5-year 14.8884 non-homestead millage. Legally, Northport cannot levy more than 13.388, but the extra 1.5004 the school is levying will be held in reserve to combat Headlee rollbacks.

Northport Public School is an out-of-formula school district, so their funding works a little differently than most other schools in the region. Because of the uniquely high property values and the high density of non-homestead properties in the Northport area, the school district levies 13.388 mills, which makes up about 75 percent of their total budget.

Unofficial results also indicate that Elk Rapids Schools received 1,064 “yes” votes and 717 “no” votes for a five-year 20-mill operating millage to begin in 2024 and last through 2028.

Although they are asking for 20 mills, Elk Rapids will still only levy 18 mills. The extra two mills will be held in reserve to combat Headlee rollbacks.

Mancelona Public Schools is also seeking an authorized increase on their millage, but there were too few unofficial results on that proposal to report by press time.