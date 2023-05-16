FRANKFORT — An empty trailer caught fire and quickly became engulfed in flames, firefighters reported.
Early on Tuesday morning, at 7:30 a.m., the officials from the City of Frankfort Fire & Rescue said they were dispatched alongside the Benzonia Township Fire Department and Benzie County Emergency Medical Services to a structure fire on Frankfort Highway.
When they got to the scene, they did not know if anyone was inside the burning trailer, officials said in a statement.
The fire was showing through the roof of the first building, with the flames spreading to an adjacent trailer, Frankfort Fire Chief Michael Cederholm said.
Firefighters worked to make sure the flames didn't ignite the neighboring trailer, he said, and were then able to put the fire out just as trucks from the Benzonia Fire Department arrived.
There were also numerous small propane tanks surrounding the trailers that had to be removed and placed in a safe area by firefighters from both departments.
After the fire was under control, he said firefighters searched the trailer and said they were unable to locate any occupants, and determined that the trailer was a total loss.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The Frankfort Fire Department was assisted by Benzoina Station 5, the Michigan State Police, Benzie County Sheriff's Office and Benzie EMS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.