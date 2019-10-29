TRAVERSE CITY — United Way of Northwest Michigan named Seth Johnson as CEO.
Johnson succeeds Renae McCauley, who has been the organization's executive director since 2013. Johnson will start his new job on Dec. 2, according to a release. McCauley will remain on staff to assist with the leadership transition and to serve in a volunteer services role with VISTA.
Johnson most recently worked for United Way of Central Iowa in Des Moines, where he was director of the OpportUNITY Program, a collective impact initiative aimed at reducing poverty and increasing financial stability for all community members. He previously worked for The American Heart Association and The Environmental Law and Policy Center in Chicago.
A graduate of North Park University in Chicago, Johnson is an avid cyclist and outdoor enthusiast. He and his wife, Ashley, have an infant daughter.
Johnson's depth of knowledge in the nonprofit sector and his United Way experience will help lead UWNWMI into the organization's next chapter, Catherine Schmitt, UWNWMI board president, said in the release.
United Way of Northwest Michigan serves the five-county region of Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau by providing funding and volunteer resources to support community needs in education, health, and income stability.
More information is available at www.unitedwaynwmi.org or 231-947-3200.
