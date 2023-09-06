PETOSKEY — United Way of Northwest Michigan officials announced they secured funding for a nutrition program targeting community schools.
This grant funding was thought be discontinued after the chance to apply was blocked by the Health Department of Northwest Michigan Board of Health earlier this summer.
The Whole Child Nutrition Policy, Infrastructure, Food Literacy program provided healthy food options and health education for Charlevoix-Emmet Intermediate School District since 2014. Originally, the grant was a collaboration between the Health Department, Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities, and the Charlevoix-Emmet School District.
But when the decision to re-apply for the grant was in front of the Board of Health in May, a stalemate vote over whether or not to approve a meeting agenda had board members and attendees leaving the regularly-scheduled meeting after about 30 minutes.
United Way stepped in to apply just prior to the application submission deadline.
“This grant will allow our local schools to expand upon successful farm-to-school initiatives already in place, which have proven successful in nurturing the knowledge, growth, and health of students and the school community,” said Mike Haynes, director of instructional services, Char-Em ISD in a press release on Tuesday.
The $500,000-program will serve approximately 9,000 students in 20 schools throughout the Antrim, Charlevoix, and Emmet counties.
According to United Way, funds will be used for nutritional programming in schools to bolster awareness of healthy food choices, and to increase student access to locally produced foods in school cafeterias.
“The value that it brings back to the community was too great for us to miss this opportunity, especially when so much of it was already prepared,” said Rebeca Otto, director of regional community impact at United Way.
“We hope, however, that governing bodies will continue to pursue funding sources that staff bring forward. Nonprofit workers are exhausted and, while we have learned to expertly pivot, it is not the best use of our time.”
Board of Health acrimony
While news of the Whole Child Nutrition grant was announced, the Board of Health was in its regularly-scheduled meeting at the Shirley Roloff Center in Charlevoix.
The Sept. 5 meeting lasted about four hours.
Members voted unanimously to approve an official grant review policy — which has been a point of contention since the issue of grants was raised in May.
Back then, the four-member Programs and Evaluations subcommittee voted not to recommend applying for the grant at its April 17 meeting.
Antrim County Commissioner Jarris Rubingh and Otsego County Commissioner Jonathan Turnbull recommended not applying for the grant, according to written meeting minutes. The other two commissioners on the subcommittee voted in favor of the grant. This left the subcommittee with a 2-2 vote, which meant it failed.
At the next full board meeting, on May 3, Rubingh motioned to remove discussion of the grant from the agenda. It failed in a 4-4 vote.
Immediately after that, the board chairman, Commissioner Scott Hankins from Charlevoix County, asked for a motion to pass the agenda as it was, which also failed in 4-4 vote.
The hope is the new grant review policy will streamline the process by giving power to both the subcommittee and the full board.
A full copy of the approved policy is available on the Board of Health’s website.
During public comment, some residents expressed concern with some members unwillingness to approve grant opportunities.
“It has become evident that several members of the board have no interest in supporting the health department through grant review and are rather focused on obstructing any and all grants,” said Emmet County resident Mary Lieberman.
The Board of Health is made up of eight members, two from each county the Health Department represents. Their term limits depend on how long they hold a position in the county commission.
