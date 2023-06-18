TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County residents will have a chance Wednesday to weigh in on an application for $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to create a mental wellness center.
Such a center has long been needed in the region, county officials say, and ARPA funding would help initiate Phase One of the creation of the Grand Traverse Center for Mental Wellness. This would bring currently available mental health services to one location that would be open 24/7.
Munson Healthcare, Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority, and their community partners, Northern Michigan Regional Entity, Northwest Michigan Community Health Innovation Region and United Way of Northwest Michigan, recently filed the application with the county.
“Having mental health, substance abuse, and crisis services under one roof, we believe will be a very efficient, effective way to coordinate a response for those who need these services,” said Megan Brown, chief marketing and communications officer for Munson Healthcare.
The Grand Traverse County board will hold a public hearing on the ARPA application during its regular meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the county government center. A board vote on the request is expected after the hearing.
In December, the county board divvied up about $18.1 million in ARPA money, but set aside $5 million — the largest award — for mental health services. At that time, it was not clear which entity would run the center or where it would be located.
Brown said site selection is underway. Organizations are leaning toward repurposing an existing Munson Medical Center building for the project. County Administrator Nate Alger visited a possible sight earlier this year and later said the building was sufficient.
Munson would own the building, with services provided by Northern Lakes. There also would be room for offices of other agencies, such as Addiction Treatment Services, National Alliance on Mental Illness, Before During and After Incarceration, Child and Family Services and more.
In Phases Two and Three, the project would expand existing services to include the addition of nursing and psychiatric assessment. Phase Three would add a crisis residential unit and a crisis stabilization unit with beds for youth and adults.
The mental health hub is intended to act as a diversion center to keep people who need help out of jails and emergency rooms.
It also will address a regional lack of mental health beds for children. Young people have to be taken to the Munson emergency department until beds become available downstate — and that sometimes takes several days.
Brown said outpatient therapy, hospital pre-admission screenings, peer support services, assessments and referrals would be added over all three phases.
A press release from Munson Healthcare stated that a key point of this project is to provide care, regardless of insurance coverage or the patient’s ability to pay.
“There will be a number of funding sources tapped into in order to cover services for all,” Brown said.
Since the pandemic, they are seeing a critical need for expanded mental health services in Northern Michigan, she said.
In 2021, more than 950 people were treated at Munson Medical’s Emergency Department in Traverse City for a suicidal-related diagnosis, according to the healthcare organization.
In that year, Grand Traverse 911 received more than 800 mental health-related calls, while the county sheriff reported receiving 500 separate calls related to mental health issues.
The Crisis Welcoming Center in Traverse City, which Northern Lakes opened last year in its downtown offices on Hall Street, was one of the first steps in expanding mental health care. But that center does not have a psychiatrist and cannot give out medication.
“It shouldn’t take a crisis for folks to receive the kind of mental health services they need,” Brown said. “We want to make sure that we’ve expanded services across the whole continuum of a patient’s journey with mental services.”
Phase One of the project is estimated to be completed in 2024.
Brown said funding and construction timelines will have an impact on when Phases Two and Three begin.
