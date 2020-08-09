TRAVERSE CITY — Two outstanding items from Traverse City's strategic planning session are back on the agenda.
Seven months later.
Commissioners wanted to talk more with Megan Olds, Parallel Solutions president and strategic planning facilitator, about economic development and tax revenue, city Manager Marty Colburn said. They discussed other topics in detail at a Jan. 25 meeting.
"We were going to have Megan come in and about that time, everything went to heck in a hand basket, and so now we're following up," he said.
Commissioners already heard about how state laws called Proposal A and the Headlee Amendment curb tax revenues, Colburn said. But the topic will cover all revenues, including grants or low-interest loans like those from the state's clean water state revolving fund.
Getting such a loan is competitive but could help the city meet other goals like fixing parts of the city's sanitary system, Colburn said.
High Lake Michigan water levels pushed up groundwater, possibly swamping more than 7 miles of buried city sewer lines, as previously reported. Water could be leaking in at every crack and failing joint, exacerbating inflow and infiltration problems that may be triggering sewage spills during heavy rains.
Aside from simply raising sewer rates, grants and loans allow the city to pay off big projects over time, Colburn said.
"If you have to pay for it all up front, then you have to have a lot more money on hand, so you need to strategize how you do that, and there's different methodologies you can use to do so," he said.
Pandemic-related economic woes have changed the discussion, Colburn said. Cities and counties already expect a cut to state road money and revenue sharing, but property values could be impacted in 2021 as well.
The economic development discussion could cover issues holding back job growth like lack of childcare and housing, Colburn said.
TraverseConnect's proposal to provide economic development services to the city could come up as well, Colburn said.
The nonprofit wants to contract with both the city and its Downtown Development Authority, but some commissioners pushed back at the request, in part because TraverseConnect's political action committee donated to two commissioners' campaigns and because of its candidate questionnaire asking if they'd give city money to TraverseConnect for economic development.
Warren Call, TraverseConnect CEO, previously said the PAC is a legally separate entity to which city funds would never go, but acknowledged the questionnaire item was regrettable in hindsight.
Increasingly common work-from-home arrangements during the pandemic present an opportunity for the city, Colburn said.
"Although that could have some immediate impact on current office use in Traverse City, it may be a great opportunity to look at bringing talent into the area," he said. "Because if they're working from home, they can live anywhere, and what a great place to live here in Traverse City."
