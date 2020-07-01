From Staff Reports
NORWOOD — Repairs and resurfacing along U.S. Highway 31 in Charlevoix and Antrim counties is expected to take six weeks to complete.
Officials at the Michigan Department of Transportation said the $250,000 project to chip and fog seal 1.6 miles of highway from south of Richardson Road to south of the Norwood/Barnard roads intersection will begin on Monday, July 6. The estimated completion date is Aug. 21.
The project will include new pavement markings and will require single-lane closures with traffic regulating workers, according to MDOT.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.