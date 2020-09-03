CINCINNATI — The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit unanimously ruled 3-0 in favor of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to uphold the state's emergency for the third time.
The lawsuit filed by two Michigan farms, including Smeltzer Orchards LLC in Frankfort, is seeking an injunction on a MDHHS emergency order that required the baseline COVID-19 testing of H-2A workers. The plaintiffs argue that the order is a violation of the workers civil rights.
Tiffany Brown, the Governor's Press Secretary issued a statement in response:
“The Governor welcomes this decision upholding her strategy to save lives and protect the food supply.”
The lawsuit, supported by the Michigan Farm Bureau, hasn't had much success in the courts. Paul Maloney, a federal judge for the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan denied a temporary restraining order Aug. 14, then a preliminary injunction Aug. 21.
“The sixth circuit court affirmed what we already knew — that free COVID-19 testing is imperative to the health of farm working communities,” said United Farm Workers Foundation Executive Director Diana Tellefson Torres.
The UFW, along with 34 signatories in support of the public health order, filed a "friend of the court" Amicus brief Aug. 27, which the court is considering.
