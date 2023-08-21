MANISTEE — Despite original reports that the freighter Manitowoc spilled up to 45,000 gallons of diesel fuel into Lake Michigan, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed Monday that the was actually closer to 1,500 gallons.
Monday's news comes after an initial investigation by both the agency and the responsible party.
During that investigation, the vessel's crew conducted and recorded initial tank soundings twice. Once, before the hole was repaired and again afterward.
A comparison of the two results revealed approximately 1,500 gallons of diesel fuel were released into Lake Michigan during the spill. The maximum amount that could've spilled was more than 20 times that amount, some 45,000 gallons.
These reports come weeks after the motor vessel first reported the spill on Aug. 2.
Approximately a week later, on Aug. 11, Lt. Heather Stemmerman confirmed that the initial amount of fuel they suspected that was spilled was too high.
“There was nowhere near that 45,000 gallons,” Lt. Heather Stemmerman said at the time. “It was substantially less.”
The reason the Coast Guard knows this is because they were able to transfer what Stemmerman characterized as a “good amount” of recovered red-dyed diesel fuel from the damaged Manitowoc onto another ship.
The 612-foot-long bulk carrier has a maximum spill potential of 45,174 gallons of diesel fuel, authorities said.
The crew reported the breach at 2:50 p.m. Aug. 2, as the vessel was starting to make headway out of its port and into Lake Michigan.
They dropped anchor and called in a spill response organization, which transferred fuel from one tank to another. That drew down the level of the fuel in the leaking tank so that it was below the location of the hole in the hull.
As of midnight the following day, Stemmerman reported the vessel was no longer leaking diesel. On Aug. 4, after U.S. Coast Guard engineers and the American Bureau of Shipping approved the temporary epoxy repair on the vessel’s hull, the Manitowoc returned to port in Muskegon to undergo more extensive repairs.
Stemmerman confirmed the vessel made it safely to Muskegon four days later without any additional spillage.
Within hours after the initial report, a red slick, 1.6 miles long by 200 meters wide, was seen drifting northeast from the vessel.
By the next day, the size of the slick had spread to 2 nautical miles long by 3.5 nautical miles wide, according to responders, who used absorbent booms to clean up the diesel fuel on the water.
Lt. Anthony Gallegos said that the U.S. Coast Guard, state, local and tribal representatives reported no impacts to the shoreline or marine wildlife.
All of the diesel from the spill has since been cleaned up.
"Diesel fuel spreads across the top of the water and weathers from sun, wind, and wave action" Gallegos said in a release. "All diesel fuel is believed to have dissipated and evaporated without sinking into the water column."
Cleanup response efforts were directed and overseen by U.S. Coast Guard-established unified command, with representatives from the U.S. Coast Guard; the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy; Manistee County Emergency Management; Benzie County Emergency Management; Little River Band of Ottawa Indians; Manistee and Benzie County Sheriff’s Offices and the City of Manistee.
Their work concluded on Aug. 4, two days after the spill was first announced.
The investigation into what caused the diesel to spill in the first place is still ongoing.
