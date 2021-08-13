TRAVERSE CITY — If Traverse City and surrounding Grand Traverse County seem busier than before, it’s not just your imagination.
The latest U.S. Census numbers, released Thursday, show both the city and county grew in population in the last 10 years, up by 9.4 percent to 95,238 people in Grand Traverse County and 6.8 percent to 15,678 Traverse City residents.
Those are close to the nation’s population growth of 7.4 percent in the same April 2010-to-April 2020 period. Marc Perry, the U.S. Census Bureau’s Population Division senior demographer, said that’s the lowest in the U.S. since the 1930s, and the second-lowest ever.
Leaders for both Grand Traverse County and Traverse City said more people living there shows the area’s a desirable place to live.
“I know we’re not perfect at everything, but I think it’s a tribute to all the things we are doing right that people still want to move here, and this quantity of people wanting to move here is a tribute to the good things we have going up here in northern Michigan,” Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners Chairman Rob Hentschel said, adding the numbers don’t capture seasonal residents.
Traverse City Mayor Jim Carruthers said the results are no surprise, although he wondered how reliable the numbers were given issues with collecting data for the Census.
He said the city’s a desirable place to live, and the rise of work-from-home options and marketing efforts for the area are likely to keep people coming.
“People see that, they come here, they want to be here and a lot of people are relocating here,” he said.
The county is also seeing growing pains, and more so recently than before, Hentschel said. Water and sewer systems for Traverse City and surrounding townships need work to keep up with the increasing population, and he recently asked state lawmakers for $20 million for needed upgrades.
And while contractors build as fast as they can, the county needs housing that’s affordable for all income levels, Hentschel said.
Growth and change is necessary, but at some point Traverse City leaders have to ask how much is too much, Carruthers said. Residents have told him they’re starting to avoid downtown because of the big crowds and difficulty in getting tables at restaurants. He doesn’t want to see locals and service industry workers pushed out of town, nor does he want Traverse City to lose its small-town charm.
Local governments throughout the county ought to chip in for city services used by many in the city that serves as a regional hub, Carruthers said. They also need to coordinate how to manage more growth.
“I think we need to make more of our hamlets like Kingsley, Elk Rapids, Suttons Bay and Kalkaska grow, too,” he said, adding that was one recommendation of The Grand Vision, a 2010 process aimed at planning economic growth, land use and more in a six-county area.
Both Carruthers and Hentschel separately agreed the last 10 years of population growth likely is a sign of things to come.
“We’ve got too much good stuff going on around here,” Hentschel said.
Within a five-county area including Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau, Antrim County was the only one to lose people, shrinking by 0.6 percent to 23,431 over the last decade, Census figures show.
But while Michigan grew by 193,691 to more than 10 million over the last decade, 49 other counties across the state shrunk in population, including all but Houghton County in the Upper Peninsula.
The U.S. became more racially and ethnically diverse over the past decade, said Nicholas Jones, U.S. Census Bureau Population Division’s director of race and ethnicity research and outreach. The nation’s racial and ethnic diversity index rose to 61.1 from 54.9 in 2010, meaning there’s a 61.1-percent chance that two people chosen at random will be from different racial and ethnic groups.
Michigan saw the same, going from a diversity index of 39.1 percent in 2010 to 45.2 in 2020, Census data shows.
DISTRICT MAPS
Census data in hand, the Michigan Independent Redistricting Commission will start redrawing boundaries for the state’s Senate, House of Representatives and Congressional districts, said Kimball Brace, Election Data Services’ president and a mapping consultant for the commission.
The commission, created by voters in 2018, will start next week, hold public hearings in October and finalize district maps some time in November, Commissioner Rebecca Szetela said.
Brace said they’ll also compare the data released Thursday to what the U.S. Census Bureau will release by Sept. 30 to ensure it matches.
That later release will include more “user-friendly” data than the tables released Thursday, along with a full redistricting data kit for states, according to bureau officials.
Michigan’s redistricting process is likely to stretch past a Nov. 1 deadline, redistricting commission member Steven Lett said.
“We feel that we can get the mapping put together that we need to do, but in order to comply with the other timelines in the (state) constitutional amendment, we won’t have enough time to do that,” he told reporters in a press conference.
The commission asked the state Supreme Court for more time in April because Census data, originally due for release on March 31, was delayed by the pandemic, according to the Associated Press. Judges denied the request in July, ruling there wasn’t sufficient legal justification to preemptively extend the deadline.
Commission spokesman Edward Woods III said the commission’s mapping process will determine changes for current boundary districts in a public process.
Change is coming in Grand Traverse County representation as well, with its reapportionment commission recently opting to add two county commissioners when the board’s next term starts in 2023.
Hentschel said the new district lines have yet to be drawn. He served as part of a nine-person board before and thinks it’ll work, although he prefers seven.
“But I also understand you need proper representation, and they’re both very functional numbers,” he said.
