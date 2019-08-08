TRAVERSE CITY — Text messages between a northwest Michigan lawmaker and union representatives should be admitted as evidence in a bribery case against him, U.S. attorneys argued.
Attorneys are particularly interested in exchanges between state Rep. Larry Inman, R-Williamsburg, and two union representatives, one with the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights and another with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
Those messages bolster U.S. attorneys’ claims that Inman corruptly solicited or attempted to extort money from the unions in exchange for voting against repealing the state’s prevailing wage laws in 2018, they argued in briefs supporting two motions to admit evidence. Those claims are at the heart of bribery and other charges Inman faces in U.S. District Court — he pleaded “not guilty” in May.
Investigators’ search of Inman’s phone yielded thousands of texts laid out in a 2,500-page report, and U.S. attorneys argued in a brief that they should be allowed to admit only relevant messages in summary charts.
Inman in some of those texts sought $30,000 from the MRCCM and other trade unions, according to exhibits U.S. attorneys submitted. He asked for the money for his campaign and that of 11 other lawmakers to block a repeal of the state’s prevailing wage laws.
Inman told the union representative that lawmakers were likely to lose their committee assignments over a “no” vote, and that a previous $5,000 contribution wasn’t worth it, the briefs state.
“Please get with the all the trades by Monday, I would suggest maxing out on all 12, or at least doubling what you have given them on Tuesday, asap, we never had this discussion, Larry,” the text quoted in the exhibit reads.
Inman requested the same amount for a “no” vote from the IBEW representative two days before, U.S. attorneys asserted in a second brief.
Chris Cooke, Inman’s attorney, said those texts are taken out of context. He wants the court to admit the whole forensic report and have attorneys reference the relevant parts. The full evidence will establish there was nothing sinister behind the communications, he said.
“If you look at the overall context of how these messages — where they live in this mountain of evidence, I think you have a different perspective on that,” he said.
Cooke said he couldn’t talk about specific pieces of proposed evidence and declined to comment on what the texts say.
Inman also faces a recall if petitioners gather enough signatures — just over 12,000, according to the Recall Inman campaign. The Board of State Canvassers on Aug. 1 approved petition language submitted by Staci Haag and Sondra Hardy, both members of the recall campaign.
Their petition cites Inman’s dozens of missed votes since his indictment, and a “diminished capacity” defense Inman’s attorney asserted.
Inman previously said he’s missed votes while seeking treatment for an opioid painkiller addiction — Cooke said the addiction is behind the “diminished capacity” defense.
The lawmaker, who represents a district encompassing Grand Traverse County, has been stripped of his committee assignments.
But Inman previously said he plans to return to work when the state House reconvenes.
The texts U.S. attorneys seek to admit undercut the “context” defense, said Michael Naughton, an attorney for Haag and Hardy.
Naughton, an attorney with federal criminal defense experience, said the motions have little bearing on the recall campaign. But they amount to a “big shot across the bow” from U.S. attorneys in the case.
“It isn’t something that’s just procedural, it is a big step taken by the government,” Naughton said.
John Roth is Grand Traverse County’s Republican Party chairman, and a candidate for Inman’s seat — either after Inman’s third and final term or possibly in a recall election, he said.
Roth hadn’t read all the texts U.S. attorneys want to admit, but said the text quoted in their indictment — if true — looks bad.
“We expect our elected officials to go down to Lansing and do the right thing, and vote their conscience and vote their constituents’ will or thoughts up here,” he said.
A U.S. District Court judge should decide Friday whether to dismiss the case after Cooke challenged it on jurisdictional and other grounds, he said. He expects the judge to set pretrial and trial dates afterward if the case isn’t dismissed.
