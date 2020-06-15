TRAVERSE CITY — Traffic on U.S. Highway 31 between Three Mile and Four Mile roads is seldom a peach, and sewer line work is making things more rotten.
East Bay and Acme townships partnered to repair a force main that carries around 400,000 gallons of sewage daily, according to a joint release from both townships. The line lies 7 feet below the road and a few feet away from East Grand Traverse Bay, meaning a break would be catastrophic.
Work crews began mid-May on adding bypass piping and reconstructing the pipe, starting on the north side of U.S. Highway 31 at Four Mile Road, according to the release. They started Monday on the highway's south side and will work west. The southern east-bound lane is closed and will be until the project wraps at the end of July.
