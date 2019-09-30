SUTTONS BAY — A Leelanau County sheriff's deputy arrested two women on suspicion of drunken driving.
A deputy was dispatched at 8:40 p.m. Friday to find a blue 2015 Honda reportedly weaving in the roadway near the Suttons Bay village. A witness pointed out the vehicle between Madison and Jefferson streets, stopped at the side of the road, authorities said.
Sheriff's officials said the driver, a 63-year-old woman from Okemos, was reportedly unsure where she was going and registered a high blood-alcohol content when tested. She was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and taken to the Leelanau County Jail.
A deputy on Saturday was called at 7 p.m. to watch for a white 2010 Honda speeding and swerving on M-204 heading toward Suttons Bay. The vehicle was found near the post office on Broadway Street.
Sheriff's officials said the driver, a 64-year-old Traverse City woman, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and taken to the Leelanau County Jail. Officials tested the woman at the jail, where they said her blood-alcohol content registered at more than twice the legal limit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.