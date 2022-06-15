TRAVERSE CITY — The newly-created Grand Traverse County District 5 has two experienced board members — current and former — vying for the seat in the Aug. 2 primary race.
Rob Hentschel, in his second term on the county board and its chair for the last two years faces Carol Crawford, who also served two terms and was chair for two of those years.
District 5 has no incumbent. The winner will face Democrat Bruce Moore in the general election.
“We’ve had a lot of progress at the county that I’m proud to have been a part of,” Hentschel said.
He also wants to be involved in the county’s move to dissolve its relationship with the six-county Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority. The county will have one year to form its own authority or to combine with another county once the process is set in motion with the state.
“I want to have a hand in that so nobody loses services,” Hentschel said.
Three new districts were created under county redistricting last year, with the new lines placing both Hentschel and Commissioner Darryl V. Nelson in District 6.
Hentschel currently represents District 7 and earlier this year opted not to run against Nelson. He said his purchase of a home in District 5 changed his mind.
Hentschel this week said he has already moved into the new home in East Bay Township, which he purchased from his sister.
Hentschel said he moved to be closer to his aging parents and grandparents, as well as to be closer to Roy’s General Store, which he partly owns.
Crawford said that when it comes to the commission she doesn’t like what she sees.
“In the past four years I’ve seen the county board go in a direction I don’t like,” Crawford said.
Several resolutions were brought forward that have nothing to do with county business, and the brouhaha caused by Commissioner Ron Clous when he held a gun across his chest during a livestreamed meeting didn’t need to happen, she said.
“The county board should do county business,” Crawford said. “To spend many, many hours discussing things that aren’t the county’s business is wasteful.”
Hentschel’s top three priorities for the county are developing a new model to expand and enhance mental health services, maintaining fiscal policies that have been put in place and updating others, and focusing on providing services to residents of the county.
Hentschel said some candidates say they’ll focus on affordable housing and childcare — what he calls “lip service.” But neither issue is in the state Constitution and the county board has a limited ability to address them, he said.
“We have to look at what we can do,” he said.
Crawford’s top priorities are mental health services to make sure voters have the opportunity to renew millages already on the books, and to ensure that every commissioner is heard and is able to put items on the agenda.
“I don’t like to see members of the board treated badly and I’m seeing that,” she said.
As a commissioner, Crawford served on the boards of Northern Lakes CMH and the Northwest Michigan Regional Entity. She said she learned a lot about how they both function and how they are financed. She is not in favor of dissolving Northern Lakes.
But if the county goes ahead with the process she would like to be a part of it.
“It needs to be handled very carefully and it needs to be well thought out,” she said.
The county received $18.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds that Hentschel said should go toward the water and sewer system, that protecting clean water for future generations is No. 1, as they’ll be the ones paying for it.
The money could be used to do a study or go toward programs to get people on municipal systems, he said.
Crawford says county ARPA funds should be donated to the Traverse City Area Public Schools to make them safe.
“The schools need more security presence,” she said.
Hentschel said he does not think politics have become hyper-partisan, that every important decision made by the county board was approved unanimously.
“I know we’ve had some controversial things, but they are the exception,” he said.
Crawford disagrees, saying that today’s political environment is ugly, and it doesn’t need to be. A person’s political beliefs are only a part of who they are, she said.
“There could be a lot more agreeing to disagree and moving on,” Crawford said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.