TRAVERSE CITY — A pilot project plan to open part of State Street to two-way traffic drew questions and some criticism from Traverse City commissioners.
Downtown Development Authority CEO Jean Derenzy and COO Harry Burkholder presented the idea at a study session Monday. They and Chris Zull, transportation practice leader with Progressive AE, and city Planner Shawn Winter laid out the plan — convert State Street between Pine Street and Boardman Avenue to two-way traffic.
That would involve other changes, like upgrading stoplights where State meets Union and Cass streets, converting a block of both Boardman and Pine to two ways and making some accompanying changes to the lanes, curbs and mid-street islands at three intersections, Zull said — City Fire Chief Jim Tuller suggested testing those features with a department ladder truck.
State Street has been one-way since 1967, Derenzy said. Changing that isn’t a subject the DDA approached lightly, and the idea took lots of planning with the help of city staff.
“So we really did a deep dive into how we do this, how this reaches and achieves the goals for the city as well as the DDA,” she said.
It’ll be up to city commissioners to decide, since the city controls the streets, Mayor Richard Lewis said.
The pilot would cost an estimated $138,000, with the money available in the TIF 97 and parking funds, Derenzy said. Up to $60,000 of that would be for modifications to snow removal practices — Department of Public Services Director Frank Dituri said that would be for the personnel and signs to close sections of State Street while city crews plow it.
Burkholder pitched the plan to better connect the downtown’s grid — especially ahead of major construction planned for nearby thoroughfares — and as a way to improve circulation for all road users, drivers and otherwise. He also touted its potential to add more vitality to State Street.
But some commissioners weren’t buying it.
While Burkholder said various studies show how converting a street to two-way traffic can slow vehicle speeds, Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe pointed to how drivers currently “drag race.” She wondered why that would change on a two-way street.
Commissioner Tim Werner raised a host of concerns, particularly that one argument for a two-way State Street — shorter drives to get around downtown — seemed to run counter to the goal of calming traffic and making it easier for walkers, bicyclists and others not in vehicles to use or cross State.
Shorter trips should reduce congestion, Winter said — a response that Werner didn’t accept.
Werner also took issue with Burkholder’s suggestion that a two-way State Street could lead to more economic development. Many of the vacant properties or surface parking lots are either city-owned, unlikely to be redeveloped or already have plans.
Burkholder told commissioners a two-way conversion was by no means a “magic” move that would suddenly spur growth, but Werner said the drawings he showed depicted redeveloped parcels on two parking lots, one city-owned parkland and another behind the post office.
“Once you remove all the ones that are either under city control, are not going to be developed or already had plans to be developed, there’s not much going on there,” Werner said. “I really don’t see how we can say that a two-year pilot and changing it to two-way instead of one-way, that anybody who controls these properties is going to say, oh that’s what I was waiting for, now I will invest private money.”
The lack of bike lanes on State would be certain to prompt criticism, Werner said — Zull said street widths are too narrow to have both on-street parking and bicycle lanes.
Werner criticized the DDA for bringing the fully formed idea to the commission instead of coming to the board in search of ideas. That reminded him of past comments he once rejected that the authority wasn’t accountable, he said.
City resident Deni Scrudato said she wanted to keep a mid-intersection island that blocks drivers on State Street from the Boardman neighborhood. The former city commissioner pushed hard to get a stop sign and flashing light at the State and Boardman intersection to keep traffic from zooming through her neighborhood, she said.
Making Boardman a two-way street for one block would eliminate the need for Lewis to cut through the Boardman neighborhood to get to the Governmental Center, he said.
Winter told commissioners the plan is part of an iterative process that involves observing, modifying and tweaking time and again.
City Engineer Tim Lodge said he wanted everyone to remember that it’s a trial, and that city staff and consultants can assess and adjust as needed. Two-way conversions have worked well in other cities.
“I hope that we’d consider ourselves amongst leaders and that we’d want to try things,” he said. “And not everything works out but if we don’t try, we won’t know.”
