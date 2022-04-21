TRAVERSE CITY — Two-way traffic on four blocks of State Street in Traverse City is nothing new, and a study the Downtown Development Authority sought shows it’s feasible.
Board members for the DDA will discuss a draft of that study by Progressive AE at their meeting Friday, authority CEO Jean Derenzy said. Should they agree with the final report’s findings in May, she hopes city commissioners could approve a trial run for late summer.
Board members also will talk about cost estimates for traffic signs, upgraded stoplights and repainted lane markings, an estimated budget of $300,000. Upgrading the Larry C. Hardy Parking Deck could cost up to $400,000 more.
It’s money that other downtown business owners no doubt would rather see spent on adding parking spaces, said Lillies of the Alley owner Libby Barnes. But she thinks two-way traffic on State Street would be great for the floral shop she opened in August and her neighboring businesses.
“Once I heard that they were considering it I thought that it couldn’t happen soon enough and got really excited,” she said.
Public input so far suggests Barnes isn’t alone. Derenzy said business and property owners on State Street largely backed the change during the Reimagine East Front Street. At the same time, responses to the process’s surveys and open houses showed strong support for keeping Front Street one-way.
That makes sense considering the different environments between the two streets, Derenzy said. While Front Street is more built-up and the pedestrians that criss-cross it slow down traffic, State Street is less developed.
Opening State to two-way traffic should generate more of an improvement to connectivity and circulation than changing Front Street would, Derenzy said. That’ll be especially important ahead of more bridge work downtown, and the planned reconstruction of East Front Street from Garfield Avenue to Grandview Parkway, and the parkway from there to Division Street.
Barnes said she thought anything that makes it easier for people to access businesses would be great.
Reworking the parking deck to handle two-way traffic from State Street raises a dilemma: should the gates at the entrances stay up or down?
Derenzy said those are the two options, with keeping the gates up costing far less in required upgrades — an estimated $70,000 — but posing a much larger enforcement challenge.
A gates-up scenario would have parkers pay at self-pay stations instead of taking a ticket at the entrance, Derenzy wrote in a memo. It could result in something like a 40 percent revenue loss.
Keeping the gates down but upgrading the equipment, swapping the exits and entrances and rebuilding the concrete islands in between would move up what’s already planned in the DDA’s Capital Improvement Program, Derenzy said.
Mayor Richard Lewis, a DDA board member, agreed issues involving money always raise the question of whether it could be put to better use. He expects the DDA and city commissioners could have a better idea if it’s worth the cost once they see whether a two-way State Street works.
“What I’m hoping is that we can do the trial or the pilot for several months and then see how it works and then come back and say, ‘OK, is this what we want to do,’” he said.
City leaders changed both State and Front streets to one-way in 1967, as previously reported. That followed a trial run for both.
Then in 2020, two-way traffic ran on State Street through much of the summer as the city and DDA agreed to close traffic on part of East Front Street.
Another part of the proposal would let two-way traffic onto Boardman Avenue between Front and State streets, Derenzy said. That would require reworking the mid-intersection island where State and Boardman meet.
Lewis said he wanted two-way traffic on the one-block stretch so drivers could more easily head south on Boardman Avenue, including to get to the Governmental Center, without cutting through a neighborhood.
Other items on Friday’s agenda include:
- Introducing the DDA’s July 2022-through-June 2023 budget for a May 20 hearing. The proposed budget figures $2,656,200 in revenues and $2,817,200 in expenditures. As for the tax increment finance districts the DDA budgets for, TIF 97 is expected to bring in $3.98 million with $3,739,900 in expenditures. Old Town TIF is projected to get $703,000 and expend $993,900. The parking fund is expected to bring in $2,770,700, with $4,028,800 in appropriations.
- A $75,000 contract with Progressive AE to keep working with the DDA, city and Michigan Department of Transportation on the design for the Grandview Parkway and East Front Street reconstruction. Derenzy wrote in a memo the firm has been working with the city and agencies since October and the planning process the firm helped foster resulted in numerous improvements to the design.
