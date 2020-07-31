TRAVERSE CITY — One of the bigger races to be decided by locals Tuesday concerns Congress — the First District House of Representatives seat.
On the blue side of the aisle, Linda Odell and Dana Ferguson face off in the democratic primary for a chance to run against Republican incumbent Jack Bergman in November.
Both are new to politics — and both feel strongly about bringing positive change in their communities.
“We have a lot of division in the country,” said Odell, who grew up in Florida and brings experience with nonprofits and on Wall Street to the race. “I’ve been concerned about our democracy and our government.”
She runs on a platform of supplying better-paying jobs in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, better health care access and support for renewable energy projects.
Odell, who lauded the 25,000-square-mile district for its natural beauty and largely rural charm Friday, also hopes to push for better responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. In that, she wants to push for hazard pay for all essential workers, OK a second stimulus package and continue federal boosts to unemployment benefits.
Even more important, she added, is what happens after the nation recovers — especially with many COVID survivors plagued by chronic conditions.
“Health care is a right for everyone,” Odell said, noting her support for the Affordable Care Act and coverage for pre-existing conditions.
Putting together better support programs for small and new businesses, too, is paramount in 2021. The nation lost 40 million jobs during the pandemic, Odell said.
“There’s people who are just trying to make ends meet and keep food on the table,” she said.
Ferguson boasts similar goals — but feels his Upper Peninsula upbringing and blue-collar background will help him represent the people of the First District.
“I’ve always been a firm believer that representatives should understand the people they’re looking to represent,” he said Friday, adding that he feels the region has been neglected under Bergman.
Ferguson, a self-described third-generation “Yooper,” grew up helping with his dad’s business. He attended Northern Michigan University and then returned to his hometown of Negauni.
“So many of the things I’ve been through, others here have gone through. I know the struggles many face on an individual basis,” said Ferguson, who now is married and has five children.
He wants to tackle bigger issues, like health care reform and economic workings, especially to make impacts at a local level.
Most importantly, he feels it’s time for a change.
“I think we’re at this moment in our history as a country where we need to really evaluate how we’ve been doing things,” he said. “Doing the same old things we have been doing is not going to solve those problems.”
