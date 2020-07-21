TRAVERSE CITY — Two area beaches are still unsafe for swimming after last weekend’s storm-prompted sewage spills.
Levels of E. coli at Senior Center Beach call for no physical contact with the water; Sunset Beach levels allow for partial contact — wading fishing, paddling — but no swimming.
Onshore winds and wave action during Monday’s sampling at Senior Center Beach may play into the high numbers of E. coli colonies found — 1,170 per 100 ml, according to a Grand Traverse County Health Department press statement.
E. coli levels must be between 0-300 for swimming contact.
These beaches are the only ones remaining after heavy rains over the weekend caused an sewage spill into the Boardman River, prompting a slew of public health advisories lasting through Tuesday.
Monday’s sampling cleared Clinch Park and Bryant Park beaches for swimming, and the Boardman River at Front and Union streets.
All monitored beaches will be sampled on Wednesday as part of the routine beach monitoring program, according to the statement.
