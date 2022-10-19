Two-term commissioner faces union leader in 4th District

TRAVERSE CITY — A race for Grand Traverse County’s District 4 has a newcomer to county government facing a two-term commissioner.

Voters will choose between Democrat David Fashbaugh and Republican Brad Jewett for the seat, which encompasses parts of Garfield and Blair townships. Jewett now represents District 3, but redrawn lines will have him in District 4, if elected.

Fashbaugh said he will bring the experience he has gained as the business manager of his union local to his post as commissioner if elected. As part of his duties he is the fiduciary for the pension, which he said is fully funded.

The county has struggled in the past to fund its pension to 100 percent by 2034 as required by state law, though it recently sold bonds to pay the debt and will save a minimum of about $7 million in interest during the next several years.

“I run a business that’s worth a whole lot of money and I do it for the people, not for myself,” Fashbaugh said. “That’s not what the county commission does.”

Brad Jewett says that as a county business owner, an involved community member and a two-term incumbent he has worked on many issues that have come before the county board.

“I have a lot of institutional knowledge I can continue to bring to the table as a commissioner,” Jewett said.

Fashbaugh said mental health services need to be improved in the county and he does not agree with the county board’s decision in May to part ways with the six-county Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority.

“I think it’s a good idea to look at, but there’s no need to change the wheel,” he said, adding that there are good examples of how to run mental health agencies all over the country.

Fashbaugh acknowledged that what the county has now isn’t working very well.

“We can make some improvements to what we already have to provide better services,” Fashbaugh said, adding that some commissioners feel it’s “their way or the highway.”

County leaders are in the process of meeting with board chairs and administrators from the other five counties in Northern Lakes to look at possibly rewriting the enabling agreement that created the agency in 2003.

Jewett said things are going well in that regard.

“There are positive signs that we can rebuild and recreate the mental health authority, making improvements that will have better services for those in need,” Jewett said.

But leaving the authority is not yet off the table, he said.

“One of the options is the possibility of going out on our own and having our own community mental health services,” Jewett said.

When it comes to the housing crisis, Fashbaugh says he prefers to use the adage that “a rising tide raises all ships,” rather than the one Grand Traverse County residents hear all the time — “half the pay for a view of the bay.”

As profitable as businesses are in the county they should pay their employees more, he said. An increase in pay could come in the form of health insurance, as many who don’t have it must pay a fortune to get it when they could use that money for rent or a mortgage, he said.

“Why can’t we pay people enough in our area so that they can live here?” he said. “If everybody was paid a living wage there wouldn’t be a housing crisis.”

Housing developers should be offered tax breaks, federal grants and other incentives to build affordable housing, Fashbaugh said.

As other Republican candidates have pointed out, the county has streamlined its permitting process, which can now be applied for online. That speeds things up and saves builders money, Jewett said.

The county also moved on various infrastructure for high-density housing, he said.

“I think we’re doing all the right things, but right now interest rates and the cost of materials and labor is driving up costs,” Jewett said. “Big demand and low supply are also driving up prices.”

Affordable housing is not in the county’s control, he said.

“We do have things we can do, and we are doing them, but a lot of it is really out of our control,” Jewett said.