TRAVERSE CITY — One year after the Gaylord tornado, the community is rebuilding. Evidence of that comes from two Northwest Education Services Career Tech students and a truck.
Longtime friends Austin Johnson and Cameron Cobb, both in the Auto Body program, restored Doug Watson’s 1995 Chevy Silverado.
Watson and a friend were in the truck when they were caught in the EF-3 tornado that smashed into Gaylord on May 20, 2022.
“It came right over the top of us and threw all this debris all over the truck and broke some windows. But Jim and I come out without even a scratch. We had shattered glass all over both of us, all over the cab and all over the dash.”
Luckily, they were uninjured. But the tornado’s suddenness and peak 60 mph-winds killed two people, injured dozens more and leveled 200 structures, like homes and businesses. According to previous reporting, the greater Gaylord area was already dealing with high-profile issues when it came to housing, labor and economic recovery from the pandemic.
The incident was also denied assistance that would’ve come from the Federal Emergency Management Agency because it didn’t meet a threshold of uninsured property damages. Low-interest loans from the U.S. Small Business Association and more than $500,000 in state funding helped relieve some pressure, Disaster Recovery Coordinator Erin Mann said at the six-month point. Currently, the Otsego Community Foundation and the local United Way pooled around $2 million to go toward recovery.
But the 1995 Chevy Silverado was almost totalled. The truck was lifted off its back wheels, thrown around, and damaged severely — to fix it would cost more than $10,000, estimated Dan Bowers, a paraprofessional for the Career Tech Auto Body program.
According to a press statement from the North Ed Writer’s Studio, Bowers — Watson’s friend — offered to repair the historic vehicle as a learning experience.
Cobb, a second-year senior from Kalkaska and Johnson, a second-year senior from Forest Area, worked together, fixing the dented driver’s side door and side panel, shattered windows, and a caved-in tailgate. Thirlby Automotive donated paint and the students contributed the labor.
They returned the truck to Watson on May 24, 2023, at the Northwest Education Services Career Tech center. Several classes, including the North Ed Writer’s Studio, gathered for the handover and the mood was excited.
Watson said it’s incredible to have his Silverado back, and that Johnson and Cobb wouldn’t have had this opportunity without Bowers’ help.
“The students were all happy to work on it because of its age and bringing it back to life,” Watson said.
Johnson and Cobb have been working on the truck since September. The two students said there were some days that felt like nothing was going right. Johnson said they didn’t let that stop them and the pair kept going.
Johnson said that they learned through the project that nothing in life comes easy.
“It’s definitely something that was game-changing … to see it come in looking like it did. And then now it’s beautiful as ever …”, said Johnson.
“Seeing his reaction when he saw the truck, I think it made the whole thing worth it,” Cobb said.
