TRAVERSE CITY — Two candidates are running for a partial Traverse City Commission term left vacant after a commissioner resigned.
Tom Mair and Christie Minervini want to fill the vacancy former City Commissioner Michele Howard left when she resigned Monday — she left to become Traverse Area District Library’s executive director. Her term was set to expire in November 2021.
Mair said he’s running because he wants to serve the public. He doesn’t have an agenda beyond getting more people involved in the process earlier so they’re not caught surprised when city leaders change some rule.
Mair spoke on a wide range of issues, from past blunders he’s seen like the cutting of trees on city property along the Boardman River to pressing needs for infrastructure investment — West End Beach’s bathrooms being one — to his not being a “rubber stamp” on brownfield plans.
He’s most concerned about the city’s two most important geographical assets: the Boardman River and Grand Traverse Bay. The city needs to protect the river to head off conflicts between users, and he’s also skeptical that economic interests will pressure FishPass planners to allow steelhead upriver. Mair said he’ll be the “eyes and ears” for environmental regulators to ensure rules are followed.
The region’s workforce needs housing, and the city should cooperate with businesses who are stepping up to pay rent for new hires, Mair said. Short-term renting also drives up home prices and locks up long-term rentals, yet homeowners who support it have a property rights argument. He would support reconsidering short-term renting regulations — but only if there’s public will.
“We have to find out if that’s really what the public wants or if it’s a special interest group that wants it because of the profit motive,” he said.
Mair is skeptical of extending TIF 97, a tax increment finance plan, he said. He doubts it can raise enough money for all the projects city and DDA officials want to fund. Current proposals for a parking ramp at Pine and West Front streets fall flat for Mair, he said. The city should sell the property and consider building one on a less cramped lot near the Warehouse District.
Minervini is running because she cares about Traverse City, which she believes has reached a stress point in balancing growth and keeping its small-town character, she said. Her time campaigning for a permanent home for Safe Harbor demonstrates she’s the kind of leader who becomes very involved, becomes an advocate when necessary and is not afraid to take on tough challenges, she said.
She also urged people to consider the kind of leader they’re choosing, instead of voting based on any one issue — issues come and go, she said.
The issue people raise with Minervini the most is short-term renting and its potential impact to the town’s character, she said. She believes rules for short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods are fair. There are no such limits for commercial districts, though, and she’s open to limiting them there — even with a moratorium until it can be studied. Commercial districts represent some of the last opportunities to add to the city’s housing stock and shouldn’t be snapped up by investors, she said.
“We are experiencing a housing crisis in Traverse City right now and we can’t keep kicking the can down the road, we need to address it head-on,” she said.
Minervini’s own business depends on tourism, and she believes the city needs a far more diverse economy, she said. One way there is to support more child care options, and city ordinance could be loosened to allow more. She’s also proud to be part of the Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities’ Mobility Lab and its search for better transportation options — bike sharing and more busing, for example, she said.
Renewing TIF 97 is necessary to avoid leaving roughly $1.5 million a year on the table, Minervini said. Rebuilding the downtown’s storm-water system, for example, would fall on the city’s general fund otherwise. She’s skeptical of the cost of a proposed parking ramp and think it’s only worth it if voters allow one taller than 60 feet, she said — she’s dismayed that there’s push-back on housing the city’s homeless, yet apparent willingness to spend more than $20,000 per space to house cars.
Mair and Minervini are two of 10 running for the Traverse City Commission on the Nov. 5 ballot. Mayor Jim Carruthers faces challenger Shea O’Brien — see the Record-Eagle to find out about the two.
