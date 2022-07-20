Two seasoned Republicans seek nomination in District 4

TRAVERSE CITY — An incumbent in his second term on the county board is being challenged for his seat by man who is no stranger to local politics in the upcoming Aug. 2 primary election.

Brad Jewett will face Scott C. Hardy, who served a combined 12 years on the Traverse City Commission and the Traverse City Area Public Schools Board, for his District 4 seat.

2022 election coverage Record-Eagle stories focusing on the Grand Traverse area's 2022 elections and related issues:

Jewett is currently in District 3, but redrawn maps put him in District 4 next year. Both men live in Garfield Township.

The winner of the primary will face Democrat David Fashbaugh in November.

Hardy calls himself a moderate Republican and both of his previous elected posts were nonpartisan. He also sat on the city and county planning commissions — when the county had a planning commission — and the Women’s Resource Center Board of Directors. He currently sits on the Opera House board.

“I’ve had a number of people ask me to run because they’ve seen the county board become so political, veering off course,” Hardy said. “One of the things I do know how to do is find consensus and middle ground with my colleagues.”

Jewett says he’s running again because he wants to continue being a part of making Grand Traverse County great.

“We’ve done a lot of great things during my two terms and I’d like to continue that,” Jewett said, naming making sure $18.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act money is spent wisely and seeing some bigger projects through, such as the new BATA bus facility.

Hardy said his No. 1 priority for the county was building a new senior center, but a recent announcement that $7 million in state funds have been allocated for the project takes it off his list.

“I still think it’s a priority, but now it’s within reach,” he said.

Hardy also named workforce housing as a top need, but said the question is how to subsidize more housing.

“It’s not fair to expect the county or city to do that alone,” Hardy said.

Transportation also needs to be looked at as the county needs an alternative to Keystone and South Airport roads, which are not built for the increased traffic they are now handling.

Jewett’s top priorities, in no particular order, are keeping the county on a sound financial footing, to continue serving constituents at a very high level and mental health services.

“Whatever direction we end up going in with Northern Lakes CMH, I want to make sure the services that go to the end user are more than adequate and that nobody falls through the cracks,” Jewett said.

He said the board made several money-saving moves recently, including replacing an outdated computer system with one that is more efficient, and selling bonds to finance about $40 million in county pension debt and nearly $6 million at the county-owned Grand Traverse Pavilions.

Jewett also named the wage and compensation study that resulted in raises of up to about 13 percent for all county employees.

“It also shows that we as a board value our employees and we want them to be compensated fairly for what they do,” he said.

Hardy said ARPA funds should not be treated as a piggy bank, though he believes some money should be set aside for mental health needs, as well as for a juvenile incarceration facility in the county, which he and others have said is badly needed.

Jewett said he’d like to listen to input from public sessions and look at recommendations from the ARPA committee before making up his mind on how the money should be spent, but said if he had to decide today he would opt for water, sewer and broadband.

Hardy said he doesn’t like today’s political climate of hyper-partisanship.

“The minute partisan politics become a part of the discussion, discussion of the issues becomes part of the back seat,” he said.

He said this is the first time he’s had to run as a party representative.

“But that shouldn’t be more relevant than helping county residents with the problems they face,” Hardy said.

Jewett says being on the board is a give and take process — sometimes you have to give and sometimes you take.

“We need to make decisions that has the most positive impact on the majority,” he said.