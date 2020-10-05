TRAVERSE CITY — Applicants for the Grand Traverse Band's gaming revenue grants have until Oct. 30 to seek county sponsorship.
The tribal grants are part of the Band’s required 2 percent allocation of video gaming revenue that take place twice a year, in spring and fall.
In 2019, county commissioners unanimously passed a resolution requiring all grant applications, even those submitted by non-governmental nonprofit organizations, be submitted with a county department head's support and must provide services "by and for" Grand Traverse County.
Supported applications will be sent to the Board of Commissioners for approval at a November meeting, before being submitted to the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians for funding decisions, officials said.
Since the video gaming revenue allocation program began in 1994, the tribe has distributed more than $41 million to local governments and organizations, information previously provided by the Grand Traverse Band shows.
Funding has been used for a variety of community projects and programs such as upgrading the aging snow groomer at Mt. Holiday, providing operating funds to Safe Haven, a shelter for children and parents at risk for domestic violence, support for Michael’s Place, a grief and crisis support organization and Whitewater Township's renovation of the restrooms in the bathhouse at the township park's campground.
More information and grant applications are available on the county's website, grandtraverse.org.
