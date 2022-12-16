MANCELONA — A man and woman, both from Mancelona, were killed in a fatal car crash.
On Thursday night at approximately 10 p.m., the Otsego County Sheriff's Department said they received a call regarding a two-car crash in Hayes Township.
According to the police report, a pick-up truck driven by a 68-year-old Lewiston man attempted to pass a car while driving west on a curve on Mancelona Road, near Lynn Lake Road when he collided head on with the other car.
Deputies from the sheriff's office said that they were advised before they got to the scene that two people in one of the cars "were unconscious and unresponsive."
By the time they arrived, Undersheriff Matthew Muladore said the 66-year-old woman passenger was pronounced dead on the scene.
A short while later, the 69-year-old Mancelona man who was driving the other car was pronounced dead at Otsego Memorial Hospital.
Muladore said the sheriff's office is not yet releasing the names of those who died in order to give the family time to notify everyone.
As of Friday afternoon, Muladore said alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.
No arrests have been made, but the report from the sheriff's office said that a warrant is being sought.
The case is still open and under investigation.
