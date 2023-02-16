MANISTEE — A Bear Lake man and a Manistee woman were recently charged in connection to a deadly drug overdose in 2020.
On April 6, 2020, Michigan State Police troopers from the Cadillac Post responded to a 9-1-1 call of a 30-year-old man passed out in his car on 28th Street in downtown Manistee.
Lt. Derrick Carroll said the man was dead of an apparent drug overdose when troopers arrived. He had a syringe in his hand, and additional drug related paraphernalia in the car, police reports said. The autopsy report said the cause of death was toxic effects of fentanyl and mitragynine.
"A lengthy investigation followed," Carroll said in a statement. "Witnesses were interviewed, cellular phones seized and search warrants executed."
Arrest warrants were then issued for Brittany Andre McClarty, 38, and Derek Robert Rosen, 31, as suspects in alleged connection with the drugs that caused the man's death.
McClarty was arrested last Sept. in West Monroe, Louisiana and taken to the Richland Parish Detention Center in Rayville, Louisiana before MSP troopers said they transported her back to northern Michigan and to Manistee County Jail. Rosen, already in the jail serving time for other offenses, was notified of the new charges, the MSP statement read.
Both McClarty (Dec. 2022) and Rosen (Feb. 2023) were arraigned in the 85th District Court in Manistee and charged with one count delivery of controlled substance causing death and one count delivery of controlled substance less than 50 grams.
McClarty's case was bound over to circuit court, and she remains at the jail, while Rosen is being held on a $150,000 cash bond. His next scheduled court date is March 22 at 3 p.m.
