WEXFORD COUNTY — Two pedestrians were killed in separate incidents in Wexford county between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.
On Wednesday at 6:12 p.m., a pedestrian was struck crossing M-115 near Mackinaw Trail. The person was struck by a semi tractor and trailer.
East M-115 was closed for several hours Wednesday night from South Mackinaw Trail to South U.S. 131 while the Wexford County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police investigated the scene.
A second pedestrian was struck and killed in Wexford County on Thursday morning at 6:38 a.m., about 12 hours after the pedestrian on M-115 was struck. The crash occurred along M-55 in Henderson Township.
Police shut down West M-55 from South 21 Road to South 13 Road while they investigated the crash.
Both pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scenes.
Neither pedestrian has been identified. The Wexford County Sheriff's Office is still investigating both fatal crashes.
