TRAVERSE CITY — Two young men tested positive for COVID-19 in Grand Traverse County's first new cases after a several-week lull.
A Grand Traverse County Health Department statement put the ages of the men in their 20s and 40s. Both were asymptomatic and exposed the community, though exposure sites were not listed.
The department is investigating and tracing contacts, and will release more information later, it read.
The new cases bring the county's total to 25 positive cases, 6 probable cases, 16 recoveries, and 5 deaths.
