ELK RAPIDS — A Michigan State Police trooper and anglers on a fishing boat rescued two local men from a boat that capsized and began to sink.
Trooper Nicholas Reszka from the Gaylord post responded to a 911 call just after 7 a.m. Sunday made from a 21-foot aluminum fishing boat sinking in Grand Traverse Bay, just off the coast of Elk Rapids. The boat floundered in the water, but never completely sank to the bottom.
Officials said a Leelanau County man, 48, and a Long Lake man, 54, were thrown into to water after the boat's motor fell off and the vessel began to take on water. The men held onto the boat, which eventually corrected itself but continued to slowly sink.
"The trooper was right there in the area," said MSP Lt. Derrick Carroll. "He couldn't see anyone from where he was at."
Reszka began to look around for a boat to commandeer and a nearby homeowner provided a lifejacket and keys to a jet ski, the lieutenant said.
The trooper hit the water and headed toward the troubled fishing vessel on the privately owned jet ski.
"He knew the water was cold and if they were in the water it was only a matter of time," Carroll said.
Reszka approached the sinking boat and noticed two other boats coming behind him to assist in the water rescue. One was a rescue boat from Elk Rapids Fire Department and the other a second fishing boat, officials said.
Carroll said the men in the water remained in contact with the sinking boat.
"They were able to stand on it because it still had some buoyancy," the lieutenant said.
One man was pulled into the second fishing boat and the other was helped aboard the jet ski; both were extremely cold and near complete exhaustion but declined medical treatment once onshore, Carroll said.
Officials confirmed Sea Tow officials pulled to shore the submerged boat involved in Saturday's water rescue.
Estimates put the time the men spent in the 49-degree Lake Michigan water at approximately 35 minutes, officials said.
Often those who fall into cold water gasp from the shock, making their breathing shallow and irregular — even causing accidental inhaling while underwater, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Auxilliary.
Once submerged in cold water, people typically have just 10 minutes of meaningful physical movement before muscles become less able to function. Hypothermia and unconsciousness can occur in an hour or less, the Coast Guard says.
Elk Rapids Fire Department Chief Ken Williamson confirmed first responders from his department participated in the water rescue. He also pointed to the "Five Golden Rules of Cold Water Safety" published by the National Center for Cold Water Safety for suggestions on water safety.
The five rules are:
- Always wear a personal floatation device;
- Always dress for the water temperature (not the air temperature);
- Field-test safety gear (such as wet suits, tow ropes, GPS device, headlamp, flares, etc.);
- Swim-test your gear; and,
- Imagine and plan for the worst possible risks to happen.
