BEULAH — Drumming and digital marketing are not careers that easily lend themselves to heroism.
And yet, on a windswept Lake Michigan beach two men who do just that saved a 5-year-old girl from drowning after she was blown into deep water and tossed off her pink flamingo water toy.
Justin Perry, a drummer with a rock, reggae and funk band, grabbed a flotation ring and swam out to where the girl was treading water.
Digital marketer Jason Hadfield grabbed a plastic kayak and swam out to meet them. The men put her on the kayak and brought her safely back to shore.
Both men were honored Tuesday with life-saving awards from the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office and the National Park Service.
“Most people just stand there and videotape,” said Sheriff Ted Schendel. “These people acted and they saved her life. She would have died if they hadn’t intervened.”
The incident took place July 25 at Peterson Beach in the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.
Perry, 33, was on the beach with his girlfriend when the wind picked up, he said.
“We saw a floatie getting taken out offshore and start to go north,” Perry said. “It started flipping around and around and we saw a person on it get flipped off.”
Perry said the wind had carried the girl to about 300 to 400 yards offshore. But she didn’t panic, Hadfield said.
“I couldn’t believe she was breathing and responding to us,” said Hadfield, 42. “I’m just thankful it had such a great outcome.”
The girl, who was not at Tuesday’s ceremony, did not have a life jacket on and apparently couldn’t swim. Schendel declined to name her.
Hadfield said the girl’s toy had been tethered, but came loose in the wind.
“The mom did everything she could to keep her safe, but the tether fell away,” said Hadfield, who has a 10-year-old and a 7-year-old. “I was running along the beach and thinking, ‘What if it was one of mine?’”
Scott Dekkers, a ranger with the Platte River District, said when he arrived at the beach there were two points at which his heart sank.
The first was when he saw the girl didn’t have a life jacket on. The second was when he saw she was not on the water toy.
“I saw the raft just roll across the water in the wind,” Dekkers said. “It became evident that the child was no longer on the raft ... that child’s life was saved by two good Samaritans.”
Schendel said the worst thing a law enforcement officer has to do is tell a family their loved one is dead. If not for the quick actions of Perry and Hadfield, that might have been how the story ended, he said.
Perry is grateful that didn’t happen.
“Five years old is far too young,” he said. “She has her whole life in front of her. I’m just glad we were there to save her.”
