BEAR LAKE — Members of a sewer collaborative voted to disband, ending a seven-year effort to fund a public sewer and replace the hodge-podge of septic systems currently surrounding Bear and Portage lakes.
“It’s just sad the thing has doubled in five years,” said Two Lake Sewer Authority chairperson David Meister, of the approximately $60 million price tag.
“It’s happening everywhere,” agreed Ken Schwerdt, an engineer with Wade-Trim, the civil engineering firm whose staff authored a report detailing the proposed project.
Since 2017, representatives from the Village of Bear Lake, Bear Lake Township, Pleasanton Township and Onekama Township have served on the Two Lake Collaborative Sewer Authority, tasked with determining the feasibility of a new public sewer.
The initial plan was to include Arcadia Township in the TLSA and have the authority work with the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, and connect the new system to the sovereign nation’s water and sewer system.
Documents from a 2017 presentation by Wade-Trim engineers show an initial cost estimate of $13 million for Onekama Township, $14.4 million for Bear Lake Township, the Village of Bear Lake and Pleasanton Township and $12.6 million for Arcadia Township.
Years of work by authority members, punctuated by challenging stops and starts, followed and at one point Arcadia Township exited the group.
Then in 2019, the TLSA board, in a 3-1 vote, decided instead to pursue funding and cost estimates for building its own system. If carried to fruition, this would have required the authority to purchase property to construct some type of centralized infrastructure.
But to be considered for a grant or loan from USDA’s Rural Development office, records show, there would first have to be an archeological study of the selected property, to assure its suitability.
The archeological study was conducted on property owned by Meister’s brother, Darrell Meister, which some attendees of TLSA meetings said they found suspicious.
Meister denied he or his family were seeking any personal gain — on the contrary, he said, his TLSA work and the work of the other members was entirely volunteer.
Meister explained how his brother’s land was simply being used as a place-keeper for the USDA application and no money had changed hands.
That explanation did not satisfy the raucous crowd who attended a mid-March TLSA meeting, with some pointing out that $400,000 was budgeted for land purchase, even if the line item did not specify the Meister property.
The USDA Rural Development application, filed March 17, shows 70 acres were to be acquired for a purchase price of $467,100, though no address is listed.
Property owners and some elected officials also questioned the need for a public sewer system and what they described as murky and expensive monthly costs to property owners.
District 10 Health Department staff previously confirmed both lakes regularly test clean.
Matt Fournier, District 10’s environmental health supervisor, called the quality of the lakes’ surface water and public swim areas “excellent.”
Elevated bacteria levels are regularly detected in an Onekama-area stream flowing past an area of densely situated cottages, Fournier said, which shows there is an impact from septic systems near Portage Lake.
The bacteria has not affected water quality in the lake itself, he said.
Bear Lake Village President Shelly Lynnes previously estimated monthly costs for property owners in the proposed special assessment district would run $130 with federal funding and $230 without.
“My concern is that we have residents here who cannot afford that,” Lynnes said, during a village council meeting April 20.
By then, Meister, with the TLSA’s support, had already submitted a funding application to USDA Rural Development.
That did not stop a unanimous vote by Village of Bear Lake officials to opt-out of the project, precipitating the project’s demise and a round of applause by meeting attendees.
Onekama Township, where Meister is the long-time township supervisor, held a special meeting in response, where officials voted unanimously to have Meister seek a withdrawal of the USDA funding application.
Meister did that Tuesday, which garnered a unanimous vote from TLSA members.
“It’s been an experience,” Schwerdt quipped, during what is likely one of the TLSA’s final meetings. “You did a good job as a board. It was a rough process at times but you guys kept it together.”
The TLSA will likely hold one more meeting to pay bills — an attorney bill of unknown amount from Eric Williams and a final audit bill expected to range between $2,500 and $3,000.
Baird, Cotter, and Bishop of Cadillac will conduct the audit, though Meister said the firm is busy and likely won’t have it finished until sometime between August and October.
TLSA has $1,061 in its general account, officials said Tuesday, and $6,153.86 remaining from a $35,000 Manistee County Community Foundation grant meeting minutes show was received Oct. 1, 2021.
The general account funds will help offset final bills, which the four municipalities will pay an equal share of and the grant money will be returned to the foundation, officials said.
A lengthy discussion focused on state laws requiring government entities to retain records, whether the TLSA was a government entity and if so, who would keep the records the group had generated.
Shelli Johnson, Onekama Township Clerk, said she would store digital copies on the township’s “Laserfiche” and would provide them to other member townships who requested them.
Johnson, who has been acting as a recorder for the TLSA, said she’d provide documents in response to FOIA requests, which, she said, the township had been receiving “like crazy.”
The final meeting has yet to be scheduled; the website for the TLSA and the documents it contains will remain online, at least temporarily officials said, but will no longer be updated.
Members of a property-owners group, STEP Advisory, who have opposed the sewer project, also have documents on their website.
