KINGSLEY — Out of the five candidates running for the Kingsley Area Schools Board of Education, Kelly Saxton and Ian McKinley have come through Tuesday’s election with the most votes, while Board President Beth Lajko lost her seat by a little more than 50 votes.

Still unofficial results from Tuesday’s election show that McKinley received 1,447 votes, Saxton, a current trustee, received 1,189 votes, Lajko came in third with 1,135 votes, Nevada Rector was in fourth place with 899 votes and Leon L. Hulett was fifth with 684 votes.

All results are unofficial until they are certified by the Board of Canvassers, which can take about a week.

In an email to the Record-Eagle, McKinley said he was humbled by the support he received from members of the Kingsley community, and he plans to do his best to represent them by sticking to the platform he ran on during his time on the board.

“I am honored to serve on the school board to help to make Kingsley Schools the best they can be,” he wrote.

McKinley said his top priority as a school board member will be the students; offering them the support and access to resources that they need to be successful citizens. He also is hoping to manage elementary level class sizes and “regain the trust of the community through transparency,” he wrote.

In an interview, Saxton said she is grateful for the support she received from the community during the election and that she is excited to continue serving Kingsley.

“There’s a lot of really great things happening in Kingsley,” Saxton said. “I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Completing the district’s superintendent search and improving the district’s security through the board’s new safety and security committee are the two specific tasks she’s most looking forward to working on in her next term. That committee has already had the school digitally mapped, and is in the process of getting a buzzer system implemented in the building and lining up a security assessment, Saxton said.

Hulett said he had no comment on the results of the election and does not plan on running in future school board elections, but he is planning to continue to attend school board meetings and remaining involved in tutoring efforts at the school.

In a text to the Record-Eagle, Rector said she did not have time to comment before the end of the day on Friday.

McKinley and Saxton will serve six-year terms on the board. This will be Saxton’s second term. They will join current board members Max Anderson, Heather Bartelmay, Tina Schelich and Vivien Snyder.

With Lajko losing her bid for re-election, the position of board president will be up for grabs in January.

“I’ve been there for so long. It’s such a part of me. I feel like it’s a retirement home from a long-term job,” Lajko said. “It’s very near and dear to my heart.”

Lajko said she’s excited for the future of the board because of the quality of the people who are on it. She added that she was glad to see so many people running in this year’s election and showing an interest in community involvement.

In the past, some Kingsley school board elections have seen too few candidates running, Lajko said.

After two decades on the board, Lajko said she doesn’t think she will run in a future election, but she will continue to support Kingsley schools and its students in any way she can.

“I’ve done 22 years. I’m really proud of all the work that I’ve helped with,” Lajko said. “We’ve gone through an awful lot that we’ve maneuvered through.”

Lajko’s time on the board has spanned several projects, improvements and controversies at Kingsley schools, including the construction of the current high school building and, most recently, the resignation of Superintendent Keith Smith.

During the summer, community members, including parents and teachers, came to school board meetings in droves to request that Smith resign or the board dismiss him. The criticism focused on his decision that changed 2,000 Kingsley high schoolers’ grades, his daughter’s included, and comments that his character flaws led to high teacher turnover.

During a closed session about two weeks into the school year — which took place for the purpose of discussing a buyout agreement — the board agreed to offer Smith a buyout of his full 5-year contract in exchange for his resignation. Lajko was not present during that closed session discussion.

That decision garnered the board more criticism from members of the community, many of whom said they felt it was a misuse of school funds and lacked transparent communication.

School board officials now are in the midst of a superintendent search, which they aim to have completed by January. If they don’t find the right candidate by that time, the board plans to continue – or restart – the search in January.