TRAVERSE CITY — While hard to see, the water on the Boardman River had a sheen, was dark and moved in an unusual way Tuesday morning.
This was because about 2 gallons of Phillips 66 Powerflow, NZ 46 biodegradable hydraulic oil leaked into the river from a vibratory sheet pile hammer at the West Front Street bridge construction site around 9:52 a.m., according to City Engineer Tim Lodge.
Anlaan Corporation, the contractor working on the bridge, was removing sheet piling — heavy metal sheets driven into the soil that interlock together. Lodge said they had finished laying the bridge’s foundations, building the bridge’s supports, and laying rip-rap, the rock laid along the riverbank to minimize movement under the bridge.
Workers began to remove the piling to allow the river to flow through the work area again, using the hammer on a crane. As they were doing so, the roughly 1-inch thick hydraulic line on the hammer leaked into the river, prompting the supervisor on duty to immediately stop the work and have workers remove the hammer to place it on the embankment, where it was later repaired.
Traverse City Fire Department Capt. Steve Ball said firefighters responded to multiple 911 calls about the sheen on the river, first from Honor Bank.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy was notified by Anlaan immediately following the incident.
Ball, who runs the department’s hazmat operations, said he and other personnel responded to the mouth of the river, laying an oil boom and trying to locate the source of the leak. He said Anlaan also laid two of their own booms to try to catch any oil.
Firefighters felt confident they could remove their boom by about 5:30 p.m.
Ball said the 5-gallon tank on the hammer was half full. While the spill was enough to be a concern, it wasn’t anything serious and could have been a lot worse, he said, and firefighters were able to clean up most of it.
He said he believes a retention ring might have come loose.
“I guess the moral of the story is that everyone was safe because that can actually be more of an issue is having one of those release around people,” Ball said.
Lodge said having a hydraulic line break on construction equipment isn’t an infrequent occurrence.
“Hydraulic equipment has issues during the life of it and it’s not an unusual occurrence on a construction project. It occurs on golf courses and like with mowers. They leak hydraulic fluid. It’s not a desirable occurrence, but that type of occurrence happens,” he said.
